Toosii Gets Vulnerable On New Single "Fuk You Mean"

Toosii fans are demanding another album.

It’s no secret that Toosii has come a long way since his quick rise to fame, and evidently, he only continues to grow and evolve. Fans have been begging for a new album ever since the release of Naujour in 2023. While it remains to be seen whether or not their wishes will be granted anytime soon, the New York-born performer recently delivered the next best thing, a brand-new single. "Fuk You Mean" arrived late last week, and already, his fans can't get enough.

On the somber, mellow track, Toosii sings about giving his all to someone that he's pursuing, spending money on luxurious designer items simply to impress them. Sadly, he just ends up disappointed in the end, when he finally realizes their true intentions. The song features heartfelt and vulnerable lyrics, falling in line with his last single “Where You Been,” which he dropped back in June. It’s unclear if the tracks will eventually become part of a larger project, but fans certainly hope so. They’re currently flooding his comments section with demands for a full-length album, and urging him to go back on tour.

Toosii Unveils Somber New Track

