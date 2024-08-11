Ray Vaughn Is Prepared For The Beef On Fiery New Single, "Ray Wop"

Ray Vaughn is the latest TDE affiliate to drop an absolutely killer West Coast banger in 2024... And you won't find a soul complaining.

Furthermore, we'll see what else the " Sandcastles " spitter has in store for us this year, and we hope it arrives sooner rather than later. Still, if you haven't heard Ray Vaughn's "Ray Wop" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video on YouTube below. In addition, find some standout bars further down and let us know what you thought of the track down in the comments section. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest amazing hip-hop drops around the clock.

TDE 's newest star, who previously dropped heaters like " Blasphemy " and even got a Pusha T cosign on " Problems ," is absolutely relentless on this new cut. "Ray Wop" sees him engage in classic West Coast flows with a lot of aggression, confidence, and personality. Ray Vaughn weaves in more melodic moments here too, bolstered by woozy key embellishments that add to the dramatic string sample and gritty Cali percussion. As far as the lyrical content, the verses here are charismatic, boastful, clever, and vividly creative when it comes to his phrasing.

The West Coast is up in 2024, and it seems like we have a new reason to celebrate Cali every single week... Which means we've been eating good. Moreover, Ray Vaughn just delivered the latest bouncy banger with his new single "Ray Wop," and it's just as bouncy and grimy as you'd hope for. Also, this follows his two previous singles, the much more reflective and measured "Supposed To Die" and "Black Jesus," and it's great to hear him showing off more versatility and variety in this new era.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.