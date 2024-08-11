Ray Vaughn Is Prepared For The Beef On Fiery New Single, "Ray Wop"

The West Coast is up in 2024, and it seems like we have a new reason to celebrate Cali every single week... Which means we've been eating good. Moreover, Ray Vaughn just delivered the latest bouncy banger with his new single "Ray Wop," and it's just as bouncy and grimy as you'd hope for. Also, this follows his two previous singles, the much more reflective and measured "Supposed To Die" and "Black Jesus," and it's great to hear him showing off more versatility and variety in this new era.
TDE's newest star, who previously dropped heaters like "Blasphemy" and even got a Pusha T cosign on "Problems," is absolutely relentless on this new cut. "Ray Wop" sees him engage in classic West Coast flows with a lot of aggression, confidence, and personality. Ray Vaughn weaves in more melodic moments here too, bolstered by woozy key embellishments that add to the dramatic string sample and gritty Cali percussion. As far as the lyrical content, the verses here are charismatic, boastful, clever, and vividly creative when it comes to his phrasing.
Furthermore, we'll see what else the "Sandcastles" spitter has in store for us this year, and we hope it arrives sooner rather than later. Still, if you haven't heard Ray Vaughn's "Ray Wop" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video on YouTube below. In addition, find some standout bars further down and let us know what you thought of the track down in the comments section. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest amazing hip-hop drops around the clock.
Ray Vaughn's "Ray Wop": Stream & Watch The Music Video
Quotable Lyrics
I'm a dark-skinned poster child screensaver,
Weed chaser, think you burnt out? I'm the cremator,
Who the f**k made you think that I'm a fee waiver?
Nicotine thing, get smoked by a teenager