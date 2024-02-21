Ray Vaughn & Pusha T Deliver Fantastic Performances On "Problems"

TDE is looking like they are going to be the most successful rap label in 2024. They have a massive lineup of artists that have albums coming for the remaining 10 months. Their list that made its way to social media had fans buzzing when the names were revealed. One of the many talents that was slated to drop an album was Ray Vaughn. He signed to TDE right near the beginning of the 2020 decade and is finally getting ready to drop his debut. To tease it, Ray Vaughn is teaming up with Pusha T for "Problems."

If you follow Ray's career, you would know that he has been releasing tracks since 2018. So, this year is a big one for him after all these years not dropping an album. Expectations are a little murky due to him waiting all this time. However, after hearing Ray Vaughn with Pusha T on "Problems," there is a good chance this album will be a success.

Listen To "Problems" By Ray Vaughn & Pusha T

Both lyricists deliver some great rhymes over the minimal production. Ray raps, "Cocaine sticking to your gums like tables / If you don’t like this s*** then you can leaf like basil / His back got batteries, we jump ’em like cables / The Feds on scope so fiends pulling off the labels." This also marks the first solo track from the Long Beach, California native since last January when he worked with fellow labelmate Ab-Soul on "Sandcastles."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Problems," by Ray Vaughn and Pusha T? Who had the better showing on this song and why? Do you think Ray Vaughn will release his new album this year? Where do you rank Pusha T amongst the greatest rappers of all time?

Quotable Lyrics:

New rappers trying legends for the notch

And every has-beens interviews are watched

Listen, Ray Vaughn, be clear of your peers

‘Cause in a couple years it be musical chairs

We done seen n****s panicking and show us they tears

Reminiscing over hits but the money ain’t there

