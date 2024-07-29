Ray Vaughn Leaves Off Two Singles In Three Days With "Supposed To Die / Black Jesus"

Ray ditches the turnt trap sound for self-reflection.

Ray Vaughn, thenewer member of the TDE family, is continuing to build his profile with "Supposed To Die" and "Black Jesus". These are the newest releases from the Long Beach, California native and they are out just three days apart from each other. Like for the rest of his label, 2024 has been a big year for him. After a majority its artists when silent for a few years, it seems everyone is dropping to remind everyone how talented their roster is. Ray Vaughn will be joining his affiliates at some point with an album. But in the meantime, he has been leaving off plenty of singles to keep fans happy.

The 30-year-old has dropped a pair of freestyles, "So Into You" and "5:30", the lyrically dense "Problems" with Pusha T, and the trap centric "Blasphemy". Now, in between July 26-29, Ray Vaughn is here with "Supposed To Die" and "Black Jesus". Both see him in a self-reflective and introspective state. The former talks about the fragility of life and how there are a lot of people out to get him. Then, on "Black Jesus", Vaughn deals with feelings of loneliness, sadness, and hopelessness due to his own past decisions. Both are extremely personal, and certainly show another side to the continuously evolving star.

"Supposed To Die / Black Jesus"- Ray Vaughn

Quotable Lyrics From "Supposed To Die":