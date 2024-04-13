Ray Vaughn Delivers A Head-Nodding Flow On "Blasphemy"

Ray Vaughn might be new to Top Dawg Entertainment, but do not let his "inexperience" fool you. The Long Beach, California rapper has been on the label for about three years now and pretty soon he will be dropping his debut album. Fans have been waiting for this moment, especially after releasing single after single since 2018. We most likely have our next album single from Ray Vaughn called "Blasphemy."

There is a chance that this is now the fourth teaser from the still unnamed project, with our last offering from him coming back in late March. The one that really caught a lot of people's attention though is "Problems" with Pusha T. Both were bringing their A-game on that cut. But "Blasphemy" might be the one to overtake it.

Listen To "Blasphemy" By Ray Vaughn

This track is braggadocious to the core and it features some slick and cocky bars that are sure to be in our heads for days. "I know the guys' gone blast for me / Louis V pouch at capacity / They can't make this in a factory / God just blessed me with it naturally." All of this is performed with an incredibly sticky melody and flow from Ray Vaughn. The eerie and trap beat is provided some of the best in the business, including Boi-1da and OZ. All of these factors combined give fans a track to have on repeat.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Blasphemy" by Ray Vaughn? Is this the best track that he has put out as of late, why or why not? Do you think a new album is going to drop fairly soon? Who would you want to hear on that when it drops? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ray Vaughn. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Newborn tiger, I'm earning my stripes (Stripes)

Crosshair, b****, it's on sight

Tippy toes if you try reachin' my height

N****s fantasia can't read me my rights

I don't wanna f***, you ain't even my type

N****s wait to see me in person then type

