Ray Vaughn & SiR Keep It Real On "Everybody Dies" Collab

Ray is on an absolute tear right now.

If you haven't been paying attention to Ray Vaughn's career trajectory, you may want to consider doing so. The Long Beach, California native is one of TDE's newest signees and one they see carrying the label moving forward. We can see the vision on that outlook for him because he's got a lot like. For one, his voice is pretty standout and versatile. It meshes well in both serious and fun applications. Additionally, it comes across as effortlessly and genuinely passionate. Some artists deliveries can come across as forced, but not Ray's. Additionally, he's a pretty clever writer already and we can only see him improving more over time. Both of this sought after skills are prominently displayed on this newest Ray Vaughn single, "Everybody Dies".

He hasn't announced anything yet, but this one of many records he's put out in the last seven months. To be exact, this is his eighth solo release of 2024, with a ninth alongside NLE Choppa coming this Friday. We aren't really sure why we haven't gotten world on his debut yet, but we hope something comes through soon. We say that because nearly all of these tracks have had something compelling to offer. In the case of "Everybody Dies", which features fellow label mate SiR, both artists deliver passionate introspective and inspirational lines about living life to its fullest, flaws, and overcoming hurdles.

"Everybody Dies" - Ray Vaughn & SiR

Quotable Lyrics: