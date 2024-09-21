Ray Vaughn & NLE Choppa Hold Nothing Back On "FNBM"

It seems that NLE has rubbed off on Ray Vaughn.

TDE's Ray Vaughn is doing everything but dropping an album at this point. Outside two EPs, the Long Beach, California rapper has no full-length to his name six years in. However, in January, we did get word from the label about which of their signees would be releasing an LP. So far, the ones we can scratch off the list include ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, SiR, Zacari, and Devin Malik. With just about two months to go, there's still a lot of artists that are supposedly still going to be dropping before year's end. One of them is in fact Ray Vaughn, so hopefully with this release of "FNBM", we are closer to finding out more information soon.

This is his second single in just a week-long period with the trending "Everybody Dies" featuring SiR being the previous record. Hilariously, the tonal difference between these two songs is immense. "Everybody Dies" was an excellently written piece about living a fulfilling live and striving for greatness. On "FNBM", Ray Vaughn is working with NLE Choppa and if you've been keeping up with the latter lately, you know what you're going to be in for. We will let you decipher the title yourself by checking on the link for the track below, but some of these bars may give it away. "Gulp gulp gulp", three thousand what I call her (Call her) / She don't forget the balls, bunny b**** a real baller (Real baller) / F*** a baby daddy if you play you get a face shot (Brrt)".

"FNBM" - Ray Vaughn & NLE Choppa

