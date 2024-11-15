Ray Vaughn Finally Announces First Project With TDE And Delivers Isaiah Rashad-Assisted Single "East Chatt"

Ray Vaughn is going to help round out what's been a very strong year for the TDE imprint with an upcoming EP. Not to be greedy or ungrateful, but it's about damn time! We say that out of excitement though, as the Long Beach, California native has been highly impressive this year. Him, Doechii, and Devin Malik have all been showing that the label is good hands going forward and we ecstatic for what Ray's going to bring. The extended play will be called The Good, The Bad, & The Dollar Menu, but there's no release date yet. On top of that, the tracklist remains a mystery as well. However, the latter fact doesn't surprise us at all because there are a lot of great songs to include on it.
Some of those include collaborations with Pusha T and SiR and terrific solo performances. You can throw "Black Jesus" and "Supposed To Die" into the latter category. According to the press release, The Good, The Bad, & The Dollar Menu is going to be a holistic listening experience. "The EP will showcase the various experiences Ray has encountered through his adolescence, journey as an artist, to his eventual signing with TDE." While we wait on what should be a personal project, Ray Vaughn is feeding into those themes with his newest offering from it, "EAST CHATT." It's another collaborative effort with TDE veteran Isaiah Rashad and a mellow one at that. Rashad kicks the track off with his signature hazy delivery before Vaughn comes in with a passionate verse about his upbringing and successes he's achieved. You can stream the song below with the music video link.