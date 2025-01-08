Ray Vaughn Fires Back At Joey Badass With "Crashout Heritage" Diss

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Ray Vaughn performs live on stage during "Isaiah Rashad: Lil Sunny's Awesome Vacation tour" at Revolution Live on November 4, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
The former TDE rapper is ready to go.

Ray Vaughn is not messing around. The rapper put the game on notice Wednesday morning, when he dropped the single "Crashout Heritage." While not billed as a diss, fans soon picked up on the fact that the TDE artist was taking shots at Joey Badass over the latter's recent song "The Ruler's Back." Joey Badass had grown tired of all the praise that Kendrick Lamar and the West Coast had been getting in 2024, and made it known in his song. Ray Vaughn wasted no time responding in defense of his former labelmate.

Ray Vaughn called out Joey Badass for sneak dissing Kendrick Lamar and other West Coast artists, rather that plainly state their names. He also poked fun at the New York rapper's name, "What’s with the sneak dissin? Takin’ shots at us, then hide the Uzi," Ray Vaughn spits. "‘Cause the only badass the world was recognizin’ is Boosie." The TDE signee also called Joey Badass a hypocrite for calling out other West Coast artists. Especially since the rapper appeared on Ab-Soul's 2022 album Herbert. "Please don’t get confused with shootin’ the movies, we really shootin," Vaughn added. "Was on Soul album, so if you ask me, you look like a goofy."

Ray Vaughn Claimed The Only "Badass" Is Boosie

Joey Badass was not the only target on "Crashout Mentality," however. Ray Vaughn also felt the need to take shots at Toronto rapper Tory Lanez. An artist who is serving a decade in prison, yet continues to put out disses against Megan Thee Stallion on other people's singles. "And Tory, you should be ashamеd of yourself," Ray Vaughn raps. "'Cause DDG needed to sell, you did a verse from a cell." It was the third and final target, however, that took most fans by surprise. Ray Vaughn decided to tear into podcast hosts Mal and Rory before wrapping up the track.

Ray Vaughn made it clear that he didn't appreciate the criticisms that the podcasters leveled at K. Dot after the Pop Out Show. "Shoulda did 60 days in for a podcast," he rapped. "I treat Mal like orders from Temu, he’ll get boxed bad. The Pop Out did somethin’ for ni**as who don’t got dads, watch us make the stock crash." Vaughn is one of the lesser-known artists on TDE, so if his intention was to flex his skills and drum up attention, "Crashout Mentality" certainly got the job done.

