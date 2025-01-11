Ray Vaughn Unleashes On Joey Bada$$, Tory Lanez, Mal & More With Diss Response "Crashout Heritage"

One of the future faces of TDE is taking no prisoners.

'Cause the only bada** the world was recognizin' is Boosie Please don't get confused with shootin' the movies, we really shootin' Was on Soul album, so if you ask me, you look like a goofy I hope this messagе reaches you well And Tory, you should bе ashamed of yourself 'Cause DDG needed to sell, you did a verse from a cell

With the region as tight knit as it's been in recent years, if an East Coaster is going send sneak disses their way, they aren't going to take too kindly to them. So, it's not too surprising that they are firing right back. As of now, Ray Vaughn and Daylyt are two California natives to respond, although the former is taking the more aggressive approach. He's also being extremely direct, unlike Joey, which he feels was even slightly more disrespectful. But Mr. Bada$$ --who in Ray's eyes isn't bigger than Boosie-- is not the only target here. Tory Lanez , DDG , and podcaster/hip-hop journalist MAL from New Rory & Mal are also catching heat. It's all expertly done over K. Dot's "heart pt. 6" beat and a strong rebuttal that the West is actually the best.

Joey Bada$$ decided to take on the West Coast all by himself on his recent diss track "The Ruler's Back." Fans have been messing with the YouTube exclusive release heavy since it hit digital airwaves on New Year's Day. On it, he raps with great precision, fervor, and grit and the fact that it's over a terrific soulful boom bap Conductor Williams beat makes it that much better. Moreover, its loaded with subliminal bullets with artists like Kendrick Lamar 's name written on them. If there's one thing we learned following the Lamar versus Drake duel last year, it's that it was a unifying moment.

