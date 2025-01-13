Maiya The Don Disses TDE's Ray Vaughn Over Tory Lanez Lyric In Joey BadA$$ Response

Maiya The Don Blasts Ray Vaughn.

Maiya The Don has an issue with Ray Vaughn's response to Joey BadA$$ that mentions Tory Lanez. Ray Vaughn recently stirred up controversy with his diss track, “Crashout Heritage,” which targets Joey Bada$$ but also takes shots at Tory Lanez. These mixed messages didn’t sit well with Maiya. She voiced her frustration on X (formerly Twitter), asking, “What’s the point of dissing Tory Lanez if it’s NOT for shooting a woman? Talking about ‘I was praying for your freedom’ OHHH BROTHERRRR.”

In the verse, Ray Vaughn criticizes Lanez for appearing on DDG’s track while incarcerated, rapping, “Tory, you should be ashamed of yourself / ‘Cause DDG needed to sell, you did a verse from a cell.” However, Vaughn also references his own past collaboration with Lanez, likening their partnership to the iconic duo Kenan and Kel, and expresses doubt about Lanez’s conviction, saying, “Don’t think you shot her, I was prayin’ for your freedom as well.” Vaughn, seemingly unbothered by the backlash, responded to Maiya The Don, posting, “Say your opinion on the net they try to whoop you for it. I ain’t goin tho.”

While Vaughn’s remarks about Lanez have drawn the most attention, the primary focus of “Crashout Heritage” is Joey Bada$$. The track is a response to Joey’s recent song “The Ruler’s Back,” which included pointed critiques of West Coast hip-hop. Vaughn fires back with biting lines, accusing Joey of sneak dissing and diminishing his contributions to the culture. “What’s with the sneak dissing? Taking shots at us then hide the Uzi / ‘Cause the only badass the world was recognizing is Boosie,” Vaughn raps, delivering a scathing takedown of the Pro Era rapper.