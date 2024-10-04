Toosii Brings His Signature Melding Of R&B & Trap On "JADED"

Toosii is an underrated master of nailing catchy melodies in the R&B/trap space. Granted, it might be because he's only been in the industry for about four years. But overall, he's someone you are going to want to stay tapped into moving into the rest of the 2020s decade. He's got some elements of Gunna and Bryson Tiller , so if you are into those artists, that's another reason to check out what he's got cooking. Speaking of which Toosii is cheffing up those exact vibes on his newest album, JADED. This follows up his June 2023 offering NAUJOUR, which is led by his most popular song to date, "Favorite Song".

Across JADED, you are getting nonchalant Toosii that's pushing any sort of feelings (especially of true love) down. Yes, there are some love cuts within the 13-songs. However, they are more about lust and sneaky links. Most of the time, the Raleigh, North Carolina native is rapping about reaching his own goals and living lavishly. "Champs Elysees", one of the lead-off tracks featuring Gunna, is an example of this. Speaking of singles, "Fuk You Mean" is the only other song to have been released prior to JADED. There are some duds in the tracklist such as "She Doesn't Mind". But for the most part, Toosii does have more W's than L's here. Give it a try with the links below to see how you're vibing with it.