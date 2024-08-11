Kevin Abstract Is As Sweet As Ever On New Single "I LOVE THESE HOES, THEY DONT JUDGE ME"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kevin Abstract I Love These Hoes They Dont Judge Me New Song StreamKevin Abstract I Love These Hoes They Dont Judge Me New Song Stream
With additional vocals from Quadeca, Kevin Abstract crafted one of the most tender singles from this new prolific "GLUE" era.

It's been seven years now since Kevin Abstract and the rest of BROCKHAMPTON fully burst onto hip-hop's upper artistic echelon through their SATURATION series. While the group is no more, its members continue to make amazing music that feels very characteristic of their unique individual qualities, and Kevin is no exception. For an artist as versatile as he is, though, his artistic qualities range from bombastic vibrance to soft but still passionate tenderness. On his latest single "I LOVE THESE HOES, THEY DONT JUDGE ME," the Texas native swaps out the Soulja Boy influence on the recent "DIRTY BOY SWAG" for a lo-fi, high-pitched, and addictively sweet sound. This is the latest release in Kevin Abstract's as-of-yet prolific "GLUE era," comprised of mostly YouTube-exclusive singles including the more peppy "BIG DOG."

Hopefully these manifest into a project down the road, but if not, the numerous tracks in this series so far have all been quite stellar. On "I LOVE THESE HOES, THEY DONT JUDGE ME," he also enlists additional vocals from one of his best collaborators as of late: Quadeca. This builds off their chemistry on cuts like "Tennessee" (which Quad produced) and their SCRAPYARD collaboration "TEXAS BLUE." If you haven't heard this track yet, don't miss it, or else you might miss out on your favorite song of the week. You can find the song on YouTube and let us know what you think about it down in the comments section. Finally, check out some notables lines from the record below and, as always, stick around on HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.

Read More: Celebrating Queer Black Voices In Hip-Hop

Kevin Abstract's "I LOVE THESE HOES, THEY DONT JUDGE ME": Stream

Quotable Lyrics
I feel the most fake these days,
I pay him whatever to stay,
First class, you weren't even gay,
I wish it could all go my way

Read More: Quadeca Returns With His Ninth Project "SCRAPYARD"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...