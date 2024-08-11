Kevin Abstract Is As Sweet As Ever On New Single "I LOVE THESE HOES, THEY DONT JUDGE ME"

It's been seven years now since Kevin Abstract and the rest of BROCKHAMPTON fully burst onto hip-hop's upper artistic echelon through their SATURATION series. While the group is no more, its members continue to make amazing music that feels very characteristic of their unique individual qualities, and Kevin is no exception. For an artist as versatile as he is, though, his artistic qualities range from bombastic vibrance to soft but still passionate tenderness. On his latest single "I LOVE THESE HOES, THEY DONT JUDGE ME," the Texas native swaps out the Soulja Boy influence on the recent " DIRTY BOY SWAG " for a lo-fi, high-pitched, and addictively sweet sound. This is the latest release in Kevin Abstract's as-of-yet prolific "GLUE era," comprised of mostly YouTube-exclusive singles including the more peppy " BIG DOG ."

Hopefully these manifest into a project down the road, but if not, the numerous tracks in this series so far have all been quite stellar. On "I LOVE THESE HOES, THEY DONT JUDGE ME," he also enlists additional vocals from one of his best collaborators as of late: Quadeca. This builds off their chemistry on cuts like "Tennessee" (which Quad produced) and their SCRAPYARD collaboration "TEXAS BLUE." If you haven't heard this track yet, don't miss it, or else you might miss out on your favorite song of the week. You can find the song on YouTube and let us know what you think about it down in the comments section. Finally, check out some notables lines from the record below and, as always, stick around on HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.