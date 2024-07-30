Kevin Abstract Is Getting Mixed Signals On "BIG DOG"

Kevin Abstract's second album since the end of Brockhampton hopefully arrives this year.

Brockhampton alum Kevin Abstract is preparing to release glue, his second album since his former group split up in 2022. "BIG DOG" is glue's second single, coming after the Lil Nas X-assisted "Tennessee" in May. The latest song features Kevin Abstract getting back into his element as a rapper. "Tennessee" and Blanket, his previous album, were detours into more pop-sounding music. The song finds Abstract in a contemplative mood, rapping about a partner and their significance in each other's lives. Abstract wonders if who he's rapping about thinks about him as much as Abstract thinks about them. In the second verse, Abstract pledges to never put their relationship details out there. Whether through venting to strangers or other ways. The beat is piano-heavy before giving way to a bouncier instrumental. Romil Hemnani, Brockhampton's former main producer, handles the production on this track with rising rapper/singer Quadeca, Popstar Benny, Mino, and Abstract himself. Additionally, "BIG DOG" features uncredited vocals from Quadeca.

Kevin Abstract has not set a release date for glue. However, fans expect it to release before the end of 2024. The album reportedly features an appearance from Ameer Vann. Brockhampton fans will remember Vann as the rapper who got kicked out of the group in 2018, shortly before the most successful period of the group's run. Abstract kicked Vann out of Brockhampton for sexual misconduct allegations. Vann also reportedly orchestrated the robbery of former bandmate Dom McLennon's friend. Earlier this year, Abstract posted Vann's music on Instagram, suggesting that the two mended their relationship. The aforementioned "Tennessee" with Lil Nas X is glue's lead single. Based on these singles, glue will attempt to strike a balance between pop-rap and hip-hop that leans more towards the traditional sounds of the genre. Hopefully, it comes sooner than later.

Kevin Abstract - "BIG DOG"

