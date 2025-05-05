Kevin Abstract hinted at reuniting with Ameer Vann with the latest post on his X (formerly Twitter) page. He shared a picture of his former Brockhampton collaborator with the caption: "June 2025." He didn't provide any further details as to what fans can expect from them.

Despite the post, fans aren't getting their hopes up just yet. One user shared a meme from Memento feauring the phrase: "Don't Believe His Lies." Another wrote: "yea we never getting the brockhampton reunion," with a heart-broken emoji.

Abstract previously admitted to feeling heartbroken over the departure of Vann from Brockhampton during an interview with Rick Rubin for GQ in 2020. "Just, like, fully cutting someone off in front of people—the audience—is a wild thing. Something you think about every day," Abstract explained at the time, before confirming they had seen eachother since. "Yes. Once. We ran into each other somewhere and it was really quick. Heartbreaking, in a way." After noting that he does miss him, Abstract added: "Yes. Being in a group is weird, it's a weird thing… Our sh*t is rooted in, like, brotherhood—like, real family sh*t."

He admitted that he also had one regret about the decision. "More time to talk, that's it. I wish that I didn't make the decision so quickly," he said. "Even if we made the exact same decision, I wish there was a little bit more time to talk … And maybe that's because I just miss how shit used to be, so I wish there was a little bit more time."

Why Did Ameer Vann Leave Brockhampton?

Brockhampton kicked Vann out of the group back in 2018 after several alleged victims came froward with abuse allegations against him. Vann ended up denying the allegations, but admitted to engaging in manipulative behavior. Brockhampton announced his depature in a statement on social media at the time.

"Ameer is no longer in Brockhampton," the group's statement read. "We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer's actions. We were lied to, and we're sorry for not speaking up sooner. We do not tolerate abuse of any kind. This not a solution to their suffering, but we hope this is a step in the right direction. We are going to cancel the remaining dates of our current US tour to go home and regroup."