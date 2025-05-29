Kevin Abstract was, in the eyes of many, the group leader of Brockhampton. Overall, their 2017-2018 SATURATION run will always be fondly remembered by fans. However, there was some inner turmoil that left fans with a bad taste in their mouths.
Ameer Vann left the group at their peak. At the time, the details of why he was kicked from the group were sparse. Having said that, it felt like a reunion wouldn't be possible. This has since been proven wrong as Abstract has gone solo, and is now featuring Vann, as well as Lil Saint, on his new song "Ghetto Graduation."
This new single is actually previewing Abstract's next album blush which is supposed to drop in June. Overall, the song itself is bouncy and a lot of fun. Abstract starts out the track with catchy flows, with Lil Saint and Ameer Vann bringing their own styles to the song.
If you are someone who enjoys Kevin Abstract and his sound, then this song is definitely a must-list. This is especially true if you were a Brockhampton fan who wants to hear him with Ameer Vann again. Whether or not we get more Ameer Vann collabs, still remains to be seen.
Kevin Abstract ft. Ameer Vann & Lil Saint - Ghetto Graduation
Quotable Lyrics:
Treat 'em like a soldier, keep 'em in my hoster
I really wanna know her, but I really wanna wife her
Need my n there too, now we lookin' like disciples, huh
I flex my whole balance every day, huh