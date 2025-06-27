Kevin Abstract Delivers His Magnum Opus "Blush"

Kevin Abstract has been on his own for a few years now, but nothing has matched the intensity of his new album, "Blush"

The production throughout this album is absolutely sensational, while the performances from Abstract and his guest features are complementary. It is an album that could very well find itself on some year-end lists in the not-so-distant future. Although many are simply happy to hear Abstract and Ameer Vann on the same album again. Only time will tell how fans feel about this ambitious body of work.

There is no better example of this than his new project Blush which was being pegged as a reinvention of the wheel of sorts. It was a bold proclamation and an even bolder vision. As it turns out, Abstract is executing on this vision and firing on all cylinders.

Many hip-hop fans were introduced to Kevin Abstract through his work with Brockhampton. Overall, his time with the group was infamous thanks to the Saturation series. Eventually, the group decided it was time to call it quits, and several artists have gone independent. Abstract is one of them, and his projects continue to get more intricate.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!