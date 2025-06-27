Kevin Abstract Delivers His Magnum Opus "Blush"

Many hip-hop fans were introduced to Kevin Abstract through his work with Brockhampton. Overall, his time with the group was infamous thanks to the Saturation series. Eventually, the group decided it was time to call it quits, and several artists have gone independent. Abstract is one of them, and his projects continue to get more intricate.
There is no better example of this than his new project Blush which was being pegged as a reinvention of the wheel of sorts. It was a bold proclamation and an even bolder vision. As it turns out, Abstract is executing on this vision and firing on all cylinders.
The production throughout this album is absolutely sensational, while the performances from Abstract and his guest features are complementary. It is an album that could very well find itself on some year-end lists in the not-so-distant future. Although many are simply happy to hear Abstract and Ameer Vann on the same album again. Only time will tell how fans feel about this ambitious body of work.
Kevin Abstract - Blush
Tracklist:
- The Introduction - roro
- Town - SogoneSoflexy, Ameer Vann & Love Spells
- Copy - E Bleu, SogoneSoflexy & Love Spells
- Danny's Track - Danny Yoko Ono - Kevin Abstract, Love Spells & Makana XO
- NOLA - Truly Young, Love Spells, Diego, Drigo, JPEGMAFIA, Ameer Vann & Quadeca
- Post Break Up Beauty - Love Spells
- 97 Jag - Love Spells
- Text Me - Sekou
- Geezer - Dominic Fike
- I Wasn't There - DERBY
- Blush Interlude
- Maroon - Dominic Fike
- Pop Out - Love Spells, Ameer Vann, Drigo, E Bleu & Devan
- Girlfriend - Drigo, Love Spells & Truly Young
- Bloom - Love Spells & Ameer Vann
- Abandon Me - Quadeca
- Red Light - Quadeca & Ameer Vann