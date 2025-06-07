Kevin Abstract Launches Rollout For Next Album With Dominic Fike Collab "GEEZER"

Kevin Abstract's next title will be "Blush," and it has a reported release date of June 27. It will have a stacked guest list as well.

Kevin Abstract, like his stage name suggests, is back with another creative record. "GEEZER" is the name, and it sports a feature from singer, rapper, and actor, Dominic Fike. This now makes this their second ever collaboration, with the first being 2019's "Peach" from Kevin's ARIZONA BABY.

This track is also kind of special as it serves as the lead single for the former BROCKHAMPTON member's next solo LP, Blush. Per Hypebeast, fans should expect it to drop on June 27. Per Genius, its shaping up to be a stacked project too with potential features from JPEGMAFIA, The Kid LAROI, Danny Brown, Quadeca, and more.

Of course, this will be Kevin Abstract's fourth solo LP with American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story, ARIZONA BABY, and 2023's Blanket being the predecessors.

On "GEEZER," him and Fike have some great chemistry over this indie instrumental, which shouldn't be a surprise. The duo has some great humor about them too. They cheekily rap about being afraid of not chasing their dreams.

The parent element goes a long way in urging listeners to not feel like you are bound to one path in life. "I said, "Damn, back then you used to be my right hand" / What happened? / She said, "Dad, you got old and then you ruined my plans," Fike raps.

Check out the track below.

Kevin Abstract & Dominic Fike "GEEZER"

Quotable Lyrics:

She ain't get accepted where the teacher recommended (Uh-oh)
She still makin' coffee at the age of thirty-seven (Uh-oh)
I know it's a small town, but the mall now looks small now
I guess the lesson is never let your guard down
Banks put up the buildings and your parents build the fences
Please don't stay behind them in your mid-twenties

