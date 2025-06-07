Kevin Abstract's next title will be "Blush," and it has a reported release date of June 27. It will have a stacked guest list as well.

She ain't get accepted where the teacher recommended (Uh-oh) She still makin' coffee at the age of thirty-seven (Uh-oh) I know it's a small town, but the mall now looks small now I guess the lesson is never let your guard down Banks put up the buildings and your parents build the fences Please don't stay behind them in your mid-twenties

The parent element goes a long way in urging listeners to not feel like you are bound to one path in life. "I said, "Damn, back then you used to be my right hand" / What happened? / She said, "Dad, you got old and then you ruined my plans," Fike raps.

