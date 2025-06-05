Police Expose Top5 For Not Needing The Ankle Monitor He Cut Off On Stream

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 3: Local rapper Top5 looks on from the courtside at a NBA between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors during the Emirates NBA Cup game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Top5 was previously arrested on several charges, including the alleged possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition, earlier this year.

Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell confirmed on Wednesday that Top5 didn't have to wear an ankle monitor after his latest recent arrest. The update comes after he cut off an ankle bracelet during a recent livestream. A journalist in Toronto asked her about the move at a press conference addressing a recent unrelated shooting in Lawrence Heights. The attack left one man dead and five others injured, according to the Toronto Star.

"With regards to the ankle bracelet, Mr. Ali was well within his rights to not be wearing that ankle bracelet," Castell said. "He wasn't on any conditions to wear it. So him having cut that off on social media was part of his information that he wanted to put out. Part of his persona perhaps. But, he wasn't actually required to have that."

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip of Castell's press conference on Instagram, fans trolled Top5 in the comments section. "Exposed breh. Now this is a well example of when clouting goes wrong kids pay close attention lol," one user wrote. Another added: "He wasn’t required to have that bracelet on. So basically he cut it off to get more views and likes."

Why Was Top5 Arrested?

Top5 was arrested, earlier this year, on five charges including the alleged possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition and careless storage of a weapon, according to Complex. The arrest came after officers executed a search warrant in Markham, Ontario. In February, the Toronto Star reported that he was released on bail with his lawyer saying that his client is “factually innocent.”

He once again reportedly found himself in legal trouble, last month, as a clip of two York Regional Police officers escorting him away surfaced online. The reason for the alleged legal drama remains unclear. Top5 previously spent almost three years behind bars for charges related to a fatal 2021 shooting. A judge ended up dismissing social media evidence in the case in 2024.

