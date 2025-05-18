Top5 Reportedly Arrested By York Regional Police

It's been a busy couple of months for Top5, but unfortunately, he recently ran into some unexpected legal trouble. No Jumper reports that the Toronto rapper has been arrested, though at the time of writing, it remains unclear what for. In a clip shared by the outlet, he's seen being taken away by two York Regional Police officers.

For now, it's also unclear whether or not Top5 is still in police custody. His team has yet to publicly address the arrest. This isn't the first time he's found himself wrapped up in legal drama, however. He was arrested again in January of this year and released a couple weeks later.

At the time, it was reported that he was facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and prohibited gun possession. This followed a raid around Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road in Markham, Ontario in January, which was conducted with a search warrant.

Top5 Arrested

Following his release, Top5 took to his Instagram Story to show love to his friend Drake, who'd just dropped his album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U alongside PartyNextDoor. "What's the coincidence that they released me on Valentine's Day? Can you guys tell me?" he asked his followers at the time. "5 is home."

Before that, Top5 was cleared of murder charges in September of 2024. The charges stemmed from the fatal 2021 shooting of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi. Legal issues aren't the only reason he's making headlines these days either. He's also recently developed what seems like a close friendship with Kanye West. This took many by surprise, as the two of them have a history of not getting along.

They even teamed up for a livestream last month, and Ye told Top5 he could open for him when he performs in Korea. The Chicago artist also disturbingly gifted him a swastika chain last month, similar to the one he himself wore during his viral interview with DJ Akademiks.