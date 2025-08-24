Dominic Fike Blasts Off With Debut Mixtape "Rocket"

Dominic Fike is best known for his acting role in the second season of the Zendaya-starring HBO series Euphoria.

Columbia Records' Dominic Fike takes an alternative route in his new mixtape, Rocket.

A mixtape, the latest release follows a two year hiatus. In his return, Fike is more creative than ever. His lyrics are crafty, his subject matter is compelling, and his production is catchy. Being his first mixtape, fans will be left wanting more projects like this from the Florida native.

Rocket wastes no time setting the tone. Fike introduced the tape with a surprise “three-pack” featuring “All Hands on Deck,” “Aftermath (Edit),” and “Smile.”

Across the opening stretch, he blends guitar-driven melodies with soft rock, indie pop, and bedroom pop elements, a sound that’s become his calling card. Vulnerability is the glue here—every lyric feels closer to a confession than a performance.

Themes of fatherhood, fame, self-doubt, and growth run deep. On “All Hands on Deck,” Fike reflects on recent life shifts with unflinching honesty. Songs such as “Great Pretender” reveal his knack for wordplay, stripping away façades, while “$500 Fine” and “One Glass” revisit past relationships with equal parts irony and tenderness.

The mixtape’s middle section drifts into hazier moods. “Sandman,” “Upset & Aggressive,” and “David Lyons” balance tension and reflection, showing Fike at his most restless. By the time “Epilogue” and “Still Feel It” close the project, the emotion hits heavy, sealing the tape as one of his most personal yet.

Rocket is short, raw, and intentional. Fike leans into freedom over polish, creating what feels less like a product and more like a self-portrait. It’s Dominic Fike stripped down—unfiltered, melodic, and deeply human.

Rocket - Dominic Fike

Official Tracklist

  1. All Hands on Deck
  2. Aftermath - Edit
  3. Smile
  4. Sandman
  5. Great Pretender
  6. $500 Fine
  7. One Glass
  8. Quite The Opposite
  9. Upset & Aggressive
  10. David Lyons
  11. Epilogue
  12. Still Feel It


