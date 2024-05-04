Dominic Fike Gifts His Fans Songs From Recent YT Video In Form Of "14 Minutes" Project

Dominic Fike, singer, songwriter, rapper, and overall multi-hyphenate from Naples, Florida has a new album/soundtrack out called 14 minutes. This is the quick follow-up to his 2023 record Sunburn, which had a feature from rock band Weezer. It is the 28-year-old's fourth offering overall and it just as long as the title says, 14 minutes. The other reason it is referred to as this is because it was named after a YouTube music video of the same affiliation. According to Uproxx, it sees the genre chameleon take a walk through a foggy and cloudy day on the side of a highway in Forks, Washington.

Fans were dying to get their hands on the tracks that Dominic is listening to on his stroll in an album format. Now, that time has come, and it was inevitable after Fike had a vinyl available for pre-order on his website. The video was originally teased at a random warehouse in West Hollywood on April 23, which was projected onto an 18-wheeler. During the presentation, Fike shared why he wanted to get these songs out as soon as possible.

Listen To 14 Minutes By Dominic Fike

"This is a collection of, like, eight of those songs that I really can’t stop listening to, and I can’t live without," Fike explained. "And I just get tired of holding it back. I think that s*** is wack. I think all the s*** that people tell us... Like, wait three-to-five years in between albums and make sure when you come out with that next one, it’s gotta be f***ing nuts. I get tired of that. And so, here’s this. It’s just me running, and it’s just me making music, and that’s it."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album 14 minutes by Dominic Fike? Which track is the best out the bunch? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest in his discography? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Dominic Fike. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

14 minutes Tracklist:

megaman hi grace 1.23.23 THICKRICK bowie box misses to say to say coast2coast

