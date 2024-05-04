Dominic Fike Gifts His Fans Songs From Recent YT Video In Form Of "14 Minutes" Project

BYZachary Horvath12 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dominic fike 14 minutes

The Florida native dropped the music video back in late April.

Dominic Fike, singer, songwriter, rapper, and overall multi-hyphenate from Naples, Florida has a new album/soundtrack out called 14 minutes. This is the quick follow-up to his 2023 record Sunburn, which had a feature from rock band Weezer. It is the 28-year-old's fourth offering overall and it just as long as the title says, 14 minutes. The other reason it is referred to as this is because it was named after a YouTube music video of the same affiliation. According to Uproxx, it sees the genre chameleon take a walk through a foggy and cloudy day on the side of a highway in Forks, Washington.

Fans were dying to get their hands on the tracks that Dominic is listening to on his stroll in an album format. Now, that time has come, and it was inevitable after Fike had a vinyl available for pre-order on his website. The video was originally teased at a random warehouse in West Hollywood on April 23, which was projected onto an 18-wheeler. During the presentation, Fike shared why he wanted to get these songs out as soon as possible.

Read More: Willow Smith Reveals Why She Can't Be Labeled A Nepo Baby

Listen To 14 Minutes By Dominic Fike

"This is a collection of, like, eight of those songs that I really can’t stop listening to, and I can’t live without," Fike explained. "And I just get tired of holding it back. I think that s*** is wack. I think all the s*** that people tell us... Like, wait three-to-five years in between albums and make sure when you come out with that next one, it’s gotta be f***ing nuts. I get tired of that. And so, here’s this. It’s just me running, and it’s just me making music, and that’s it."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album 14 minutes by Dominic Fike? Which track is the best out the bunch? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest in his discography? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Dominic Fike. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

14 minutes Tracklist:

  1. megaman
  2. hi grace
  3. 1.23.23
  4. THICKRICK
  5. bowie box
  6. misses
  7. to say to say
  8. coast2coast

Read More: Charles Barkley Could Become A Free Agent If TNT Loses The NBA

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
DominicFikeSunburnCoverArtMixtapesDominic Fike's New "Ant Pile" Single Finds Him Reminisicing On A Past Lover4.1K
DominicFikeSunburnCoverArtMixtapesDominic Fike Brings Florida Vibes To Your Headphones With "Sunburn" Album Featuring Weezer1.6K
Coachella, Weekend one.MixtapesDominic Fike Was Almost Fired From "Euphoria" For His Drug Use1310
60bc07d79a5288e73d9a489b194f284b.1000x1000x1MixtapesDominic Fike Flexes Songwriting Chops On "Dancing In The Courthouse"4.2K