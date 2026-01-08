Alleged Video Of YNW Melly On FaceTime With A Woman At An NBA Game Goes Viral

BY Zachary Horvath
GettyImages-1128509610 (1)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)
We have gotten just a few glimpses of YNW Melly since he's been in jail, so it's a surprise to see this video popping off online.

YNW Melly's double murder case continues to captivate the hip-hop world. A lot of it has to do with how much his trial has been pushed back. He's been in custody since 2019, and it's got fans wondering if he'll ever come home.

In addition, though, sightings of the Florida have become few and far between. As a result, when a story comes out regarding his appearance, it tends to blow up online. This latest update is no exception as a video caught by FearBuck on X has amassed nearly nine million views.

As you can see below, the clip shows a woman on FaceTime with someone who looks pretty close to YNW Melly. Given how common AI deepfakes are these days, we, as well as many users, are skeptical. But the person on the other end of the call does look like the "Murder On My Mind" songwriter.

This male prisoner who may or may not be Melly also looks fairly upbeat while on the phone with this lady.

It appears this alleged chat took place on Monday, January 5, when the Rockets faced the Phoenix Suns at home.

The last time we got a look at Melly was ironically around this time last year. Photos surfaced of Melly dropping the dreadlocks for a messy afro look.

What's The Latest On YNW Melly's Trial?
Image via HNHH

But as for more concrete news, here's the latest on the rapper's situation.

The most recent update we have actually doesn't revolve around his double murder ordeal. Instead, it's tied to his witness tampering trial. If you remember, Melly was accused of pressuring a witness to opt out of testifying in his 2023 double murder trial. That eventually ended in a mistrial.

Jury selection for that is scheduled to happen on January 21.

But that's not all. His attorneys argued earlier this week in favor of a few motions they proposed. All of them include removing certain types of evidence, including his murder charges. They reportedly told the court that this would be "highly prejudicial and of limited… value." 

Melly's team also spoke against jury using lyrics and his social media records from 2018 and 2019.

As for the double murder trial, that won't happen until 2027.

