Despite describing Joe Budden as a "friend," Amanda Seales says she has no interest in going on his iconic podcast. She discussed the idea during a video on social media, in which she hinted at having beef with some of his co-hosts on the show.

"I just don't wanna go places where people have said things mean about me," she said. "I wouldn't have gone on Tasha K if I had actually done the research that I should've done and seen the way that she's talked about me in the past. She was lovely in person. I'm not gonna take that from her, but the way that she has spoken about me in the past is deplorable."

"So, there's people on that podcast that I consider my friends," she continued. "I've known Joe since I was 19. But then, he has other people on there that I'm just not interested in talking about or talking to. They have had my name in their mouth." She went on to describe Marc Lamont Hill and Don't Call Me White Girl as her friends as well.

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Was she invited…..just wondering because that’s not really his platform style Ijs," one user asked. Another joked: "She so woke she sleep."

Who Else Is Amanda Seales Beefing With?

Joe Budden isn't the only podcaster Amanda Seales refuses to sit down with. Last month, she discussed her relationship with Charlamagne Tha God of The Breakfast Club, revealing that the two are no longer friends.