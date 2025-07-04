Boldy James Explains Why Amanda Seales Thinks He Owes Her Money

Amanda Seales had previously called Boldy James out during her interview with Shannon Sharpe from April of last year.

Amanda Seales and Boldy James were allegedly once an item, and this seems to have led to some trouble financially. Last year on the Club Shay Shay podcast, she accused him of owing her money, and the Concreature finally explained his side of the story.

As caught by Billboard, he recently sat down with Brian "B.Dot" Miller for his Cover Lines interview series. Boldy directly answered a question about whether or not this is true.

"I’m glad you brought this up," he remarked. "Lord have mercy. She’s talking about $2,000 of a bond that she had to pay for me, right? [...] I ain't gon' throw nobody under the bus, I had a situation. She sent sis the money to come look out for me on a situation I had. But this is what ends up happening. This is the honest to God truth."

This is a summary of the "Nice Try Wrong Guy" spitter's tale. The two were "messing around," and he was trying to get a business deal together. She allegedly wanted James' help with some production at the COVID-ridden BET Awards, which interfered with his business move.

Boldy James & Amanda Seales

"We was trying to figure [the relationship] out," he claimed, explaining that he felt compromised by his street ties. The prolific Detroit MC had just "caught a case" and was trying to "get back on his feet." The production job went on for three days, and their fights led to a break. They did a cooking show together (which Amanda Seales allegedly paid him for), and the folks who were supposed to pay him for the production job told him it was $10K per day, not for the whole thing.

"I never got any of that money," Boldy James claimed. Then, he said he left the situation alone. Later, Seales claimed James owed her money, but he was still hung up on the production job. "She just wanted something to say," he said while lamenting how the situation went public.

"But no hard feelings, I'ma always have love, the love I got for Mandy," the Magnolia Leflore spitter shared. He also joked about Amanda Seales possibly missing him, although he said he wouldn't "spin the block" again out of respect.

