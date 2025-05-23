Boldy James keeps dropping, and dropping, and dropping.

In the seventh collaboration of 2025, Magnolia Leflore, with Your Boy Posca, Boldy delivers more of his introspective storytelling. Over Your Boy Posca's production, he shares relatable stories about growing up in poverty and navigating the madness that comes with the hustle. The minimal soundscape strips away excess, centering Boldy's voice and giving his verses room to cut through with precision.

Tracks like “Chilly Moe” and “No Facade” reflect Boldy’s strength in storytelling, capturing themes of survival and solitude with a steady, unflinching tone. Though the production may feel repetitive to some, it enhances the meditative quality of the EP and reinforces its emotional weight.

Although most artists can't oversaturate the landscape without losing their fanbase, fans continue to love Boldy James music, no matter how many projects he released. Real fans of the rap star are awaiting more collaborations from their favorite Boldy James' producers.

"While we wait for albums with Futurewave and Craven, not bad EP and also it looks like the third album with Rich Gains coming soon," wrote Reddit user.

Another Redditor compared Magnolia Leflore to other Boldy James collaborations. They commented, "1LB was the best out of all the projects Boldy dropped this past almost 2 years, super hyped for this new Posca produced project. Since 1LB isn’t on streaming it slipped through the cracks for most people, but its phenomenal - both production and Boldy bars. Rumored As Legend Would Have It is top tier A1 Boldy - his verses/structure on this track is crazy. Haven’t seen anybody mention it yet. Super hyped for this one!"

Magnolia Leflore - Boldy James & Your Boy Posca

Official Tracklist