Boldy James & Your Boy Posca Claim "They Vouching" On Grimy New Single: Stream

As if Boldy James didn't prove himself enough this year after a nasty car crash, he came through with the help of producer Your Boy Posca for one more excellent drop in 2023. Moreover, they just released the single "They Vouching," the only digital release from their new project 1LB (One Lucky Bastard). It released exclusively on various vinyl and cassette variants through the Near Mint website, and some copies still remain at press time, so act fast to get yours in the mail soon. It's a grimy cut that showcases the Detroit spitter's excellent flows, rhyme schemes, and wordplay.

Furthermore, Your Boy Posca highlights this style with some ethereal flute samples, ambient synth tones, and a very light but crisp drum beat. Lyrically, Boldy James keeps finding new ways to rap about street life and its parallels with his skill in the rap game with a lot of vivid imagery, clever turns of phrase, and a cold, calculated, but hyper-focused demeanor. It's a style that he easily dominates with nonchalant but impressive flows, which makes the content within once you peep past his monotone delivery that much more impressive. The 41-year-old displayed similar characteristics to equally quality results on this year's projects Prisoner of Circumstance with producer ChanHays and Indiana Jones with producer RichGains.

Boldy James' "They Vouching" With Your Boy Posca

Meanwhile, he's no stranger to physical-only releases, either. This year, Bo also came through with the physical-exclusive ADU with producer Real Bad Man, which comprised of a couple of tracks based on Sade samples. Given merch for 1LB, it seems like this will be a seven-track effort, plus the instrumentals, which suggests a no-frills and all-killer approach that "They Vouching" attests to. If you haven't heard the song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some standout bars below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more great music releases around the clock and the latest news and updates on Boldy James.

Quotable Lyrics

Bo kicks through a clef note, I make the flow do aerobics,

The flow's sick like strep throat mixed with pneumonia and COVID,

In high demand, back by popular vote, I was GOATed,

It's game time, but don't need no remote control to control it

