The Alchemist, Currensy, Boldy James & Westside Gunn Unleash “No Yeast” Remix

A tender cut from Spitta and Uncle Al’s 2022 collab album “Continuance” featuring Boldy just got amped up by the Griselda MC.

These artists have already had a prolific, very successful, and acclaimed 2023, but would they really be the amazing hip-hop figures we adore if they didn't keep striking when the iron is hot? Moreover, The Alchemist, Curren$y, Boldy James, and Westside Gunn just dropped a remix to "No Yeast." This cut appeared on Uncle Al and Spitta's 2022 collab album Continuance, and featured the Detroit MC. However, this isn't a question of just throwing a verse from the Griselda icon on here; each lyricist wrote a new verse for it. It would've been cool to see the producer switch up the beat a little bit, but with three brand-new sets of bars to sink our teeth into, how could we complain?

Furthermore, the instrumental here is a tender sample flip with gorgeous vocals, deep bass, and dreamy guitar lines, plus some ambient applause noise. The Alchemist dominates these soundscapes, and always knows how to keep up potent chemistry with the rappers he works with. In this case, this provides a warm bed for Boldy James, Curren$y, and Westside Gunn to come through with confident, emphatic, but still reflective and laidback verses. Well, Flygod still comes through with his trademark energy, charisma, and braggadocious attitude as the brand-new artist over this beat. Even when he switched to trap-inspired sounds on his 2023 album And Then You Pray For Me, he always showed why he's so captivating as a mic presence and writer.

The Alchemist, Curren$y, Boldy James & Westside Gunn's "No Yeast" Remix: Stream

Meanwhile, Boldy James opens the track up with evocative writing about the world around him and what he needs to get by. Curren$y balances out his somber flow with Gunn's bravado, closing the song out with a solidly boastful but grounded verse. After The Alchemist's prolific run, the latest of which is his Flying High, Part 2 EP- and that of the MCs here- it's no wonder everything they touch turns to gold. If you haven't heard the "No Yeast" remix yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars from it down below. As always, keep checking in with HNHH for more great hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics
My yank different, he lift his face from the plate
Thought it was Christmas, over a thousand dollar dishes wishin'
In Honolulu, Dior, daddy shorts lookin' Nunu
But never call me Nunu if I never knew you

