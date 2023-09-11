Curren$y Drops Off 21-Track Posse Album “Season Opener” With Jet Life Collective

New Orleans, Louisiana rap group Jet Life is back with their tenth project together. Their newest effort was released on September 8. The album is called Season Opener, and it is a lengthy project, to say the least. In fact, this latest effort is 21 tracks, which totals one hour and five minutes of material.

Over the years, Curren$y and Jet Life have lost some members along the way. Some of the names include Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy, Smoke DZA, T.Y., and more. However, the group head has recollected some nice talent. Those members make tons of appearances on this project. You will plenty of Fiend, G Style, Black Cobain, and Fendi P verses on multiple cuts.

Listen To Season Opener From Jet Life

Also landing on Season Opener, is Rob49. He continues to ride his recent wave of success after his Utopia feature, as well as the releases of 4GOD II and 4GOD II (Deluxe). Sadly, Wiz Khalifa does not make it onto this latest effort. Overall, this album is what you come to expect from the group and Curren$y. There are plenty of tracks about living lavishly that fans will enjoy.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Jet Life, Season Opener? Furthermore, is this the best Jet Life project? Which song is the best on the album? We want to hear what you have to say. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and breaking news around the music world.

Season Opener Tracklist:

Season Opener Intro Who Let You In Here with Curren$y, Fendi P, Black Cobain, Fiend Slide with Curren$y, Fendi P, Cesar the Noble, Fiend (feat. Dominic Scott) No Ring with Curren$y, Fendi P, Cesar the Noble, Fiend I Shine with G Style, I'sis Made Up My Mind with Curren$y, Black Cobain, G Style Extra Shrimp Fendi P, Fiend Worry Bout Yo Self with Curren$y, Rob49 Out the P with Curren$y, Black Cobain Ain't F'n Wit No with Zion, Fiend, Black Cobain, Deelow Wrote My Way with Curren$y, Fiend, G Style Lucci Homes with Fendi P, Curren$y, Fiend Drive Slow with G Style, Black Cobain Playa with Fendi P, I'sis, Curren$y, Black Cobain, Fiend, G Style, Deelow Say a Prayer with Fiend, G Style Anything Goes with Curren$y, Jade Bought a Building with Curren$y, Fendi P, Black Cobain, G Style Bring Us Some Napkins with Curren$y, Black Cobain, La' Rixkie God Standing Tall with Curren$y, Fendi P, Black Cobain, MyWae Don't Waste My Time with Curren$y, G Style Rims and Tires with Curren$y, Fiend

