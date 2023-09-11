Curren$y Drops Off 21-Track Posse Album “Season Opener” With Jet Life Collective

This pushes the group’s discography to double-digit records.

New Orleans, Louisiana rap group Jet Life is back with their tenth project together. Their newest effort was released on September 8. The album is called Season Opener, and it is a lengthy project, to say the least. In fact, this latest effort is 21 tracks, which totals one hour and five minutes of material.

Over the years, Curren$y and Jet Life have lost some members along the way. Some of the names include Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy, Smoke DZA, T.Y., and more. However, the group head has recollected some nice talent. Those members make tons of appearances on this project. You will plenty of Fiend, G Style, Black Cobain, and Fendi P verses on multiple cuts.

Listen To Season Opener From Jet Life

Also landing on Season Opener, is Rob49. He continues to ride his recent wave of success after his Utopia feature, as well as the releases of 4GOD II and 4GOD II (Deluxe). Sadly, Wiz Khalifa does not make it onto this latest effort. Overall, this album is what you come to expect from the group and Curren$y. There are plenty of tracks about living lavishly that fans will enjoy.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Jet Life, Season Opener? Furthermore, is this the best Jet Life project? Which song is the best on the album? We want to hear what you have to say. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and breaking news around the music world.

Season Opener Tracklist:

  1. Season Opener Intro
  2. Who Let You In Here with Curren$y, Fendi P, Black Cobain, Fiend
  3. Slide with Curren$y, Fendi P, Cesar the Noble, Fiend (feat. Dominic Scott)
  4. No Ring with Curren$y, Fendi P, Cesar the Noble, Fiend
  5. I Shine with G Style, I'sis
  6. Made Up My Mind with Curren$y, Black Cobain, G Style
  7. Extra Shrimp Fendi P, Fiend
  8. Worry Bout Yo Self with Curren$y, Rob49
  9. Out the P with Curren$y, Black Cobain
  10. Ain't F'n Wit No with Zion, Fiend, Black Cobain, Deelow
  11. Wrote My Way with Curren$y, Fiend, G Style
  12. Lucci Homes with Fendi P, Curren$y, Fiend
  13. Drive Slow with G Style, Black Cobain
  14. Playa with Fendi P, I'sis, Curren$y, Black Cobain, Fiend, G Style, Deelow
  15. Say a Prayer with Fiend, G Style
  16. Anything Goes with Curren$y, Jade
  17. Bought a Building with Curren$y, Fendi P, Black Cobain, G Style
  18. Bring Us Some Napkins with Curren$y, Black Cobain, La' Rixkie God
  19. Standing Tall with Curren$y, Fendi P, Black Cobain, MyWae
  20. Don't Waste My Time with Curren$y, G Style
  21. Rims and Tires with Curren$y, Fiend

