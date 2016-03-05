cassette
- SongsBoldy James & Your Boy Posca Claim "They Vouching" On Grimy New Single: StreamThe single will be the only digital release from their collab album "1LB," which is now available exclusively on vinyl and cassette.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersNike React Presto "Cassette" Is A 90s Dream Shoe: Official PhotosThis Nike React Presto looks like the "Grape" Air Jordan 5By Alexander Cole
- MusicEminem "Kamikaze" Merch Is Now AvailableEminem is capitalizing on his new album by dropping some fresh merch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Black Panther: The Album" Releases On Vinyl And CassetteThe Kendrick Lamar-curated "Black Panther: The Album" is getting the vinyl and cassette treatment.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shares Four New Songs On Deluxe Edition Of “Luv Is Rage 2”Listen to 4 new songs from Lil Uzi Vert off the deluxe edition of "Luv Is Rage 2."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Announces "Luv Is Rage 2" Cassette Edition With 4 New SongsLil Uzi Vert is back, in tape form.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyler, The Creator Will Be Releasing "Flower Boy" On Cassette TapeOld media enthusiasts rejoice!By Matt F
- NewsTupac's "2Pacalypse Now" Released On Vinyl For The First Time2Pac's 1991 debut album has been pressed on vinyl for the first time. By Angus Walker
- NewsEminem's "The Slim Shady LP" To Be Reissued On CassetteEm's getting in on the cassette revival.By Trevor Smith