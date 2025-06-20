Boldy James is a master when it comes to drug and street talk and he's showing why again on "Nice Try Wrong Guy." It's the second promotional single for his and Nicholas Craven's next collaboration project that still doesn't have a title. It will be their third overall and first since 2024's Penalty of Leadership.
If you remember that tape was being made right around the time that the Detroit rapper was injured in a frightening car crash. Interestingly, this single, "Nice Try Wrong Guy," was also recorded amid that harrowing period.
As per a tweet from Craven, he revealed that the first half of it was laid down in December 2022, a month prior to the accident. Then, it was finished while James was still recovering and, in a wheelchair, as well. Overall, both Nicholas and Boldy really liked the song back then.
However, they decided against putting it on Penalty of Leadership. So, through all of that turmoil, it's great to see "Nice Try Wrong Guy" getting its proper respect.
We are glad it's out too because the lowkey loop and James' cutting bars about loyalty are great.
So far, the first two singles have been strong, and we are excited to them make a full return in a few weeks. Spin the latest offering below.
Nicholas Craven & Boldy James "Nice Try Wrong Guy"
Quotable Lyrics:
Where does your loyalty lie?
With those that I know their morals is high
And they value it more than money can buy
Nice try, wrong guy, I'm not the type to be duckin' or hidin'
With my life in that man hands while he just decidin'
What is distrust to a n****? He know his love, so you less likely to kill him