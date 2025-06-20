Nicholas Craven and Boldy James are well on their way to dropping their third tape together as the second single is out now.

Where does your loyalty lie? With those that I know their morals is high And they value it more than money can buy Nice try, wrong guy, I'm not the type to be duckin' or hidin' With my life in that man hands while he just decidin' What is distrust to a n****? He know his love, so you less likely to kill him

As per a tweet from Craven, he revealed that the first half of it was laid down in December 2022, a month prior to the accident. Then, it was finished while James was still recovering and, in a wheelchair, as well. Overall, both Nicholas and Boldy really liked the song back then.

Boldy James is a master when it comes to drug and street talk and he's showing why again on "Nice Try Wrong Guy." It's the second promotional single for his and Nicholas Craven's next collaboration project that still doesn't have a title. It will be their third overall and first since 2024's Penalty of Leadership.

