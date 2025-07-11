Boldy James and Nicholas Craven have teamed up once again for the new project, Late To My Own Funeral. It features collaborations with David Wesson, C Dell, and Nick Bruno across 10 tracks. They previously released the singles, "Nice Try Wrong Guy" as well as "Spider Webbing Windshields." The project marks their first full-length collaboration since dropping the critically acclaimed album, Penalty of Leadership, in 2024. Before that, they worked on Fair Exchange No Robbery in 2022.

"On 7/11 imma need all my creatures to turn me up," James wrote on Instagram, earlier this week. "I have the best fans in the world I appreciate you guys." Fans on social media seem to be loving the new effort. "I gotta crown you THE BEST DROP OF DAY I DUNNO HOW YOURE DOING IT BUT MAN YOURE SOMETHING ELSE," one user commented on his Instagram page. Another user wrote: "Best boldy Album since price of tea."

Late To My Own Funeral continues a prolific run of releases from Boldy James, who has now put out his eighth album of 2025. It follows Murder During Drug Traffic, Permanent Ink, Token of Appreciation, Hommage, Alphabet Highway, Conversational Pieces, and Magnolia Leflore. Nicholas Craven, on the other hand, released Ultimate Dump God with Tha God Fahim back in May.

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven — "Late To My Own Funeral"

Tracklist: