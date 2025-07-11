Boldy James & Nicholas Craven Team Up For New Album, "Late To My Own Funeral"

BY Cole Blake 112 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boldy James, Nicholas Craven Boldy James, Nicholas Craven
Boldy James and Nicholas Craven previously worked together on "Penalty of Leadership" and "Fair Exchange No Robbery."

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven have teamed up once again for the new project, Late To My Own Funeral. It features collaborations with David Wesson, C Dell, and Nick Bruno across 10 tracks. They previously released the singles, "Nice Try Wrong Guy" as well as "Spider Webbing Windshields." The project marks their first full-length collaboration since dropping the critically acclaimed album, Penalty of Leadership, in 2024. Before that, they worked on Fair Exchange No Robbery in 2022.

"On 7/11 imma need all my creatures to turn me up," James wrote on Instagram, earlier this week. "I have the best fans in the world I appreciate you guys." Fans on social media seem to be loving the new effort. "I gotta crown you THE BEST DROP OF DAY I DUNNO HOW YOURE DOING IT BUT MAN YOURE SOMETHING ELSE," one user commented on his Instagram page. Another user wrote: "Best boldy Album since price of tea."

Late To My Own Funeral continues a prolific run of releases from Boldy James, who has now put out his eighth album of 2025. It follows Murder During Drug Traffic, Permanent Ink, Token of Appreciation, Hommage, Alphabet Highway, Conversational Pieces, and Magnolia Leflore. Nicholas Craven, on the other hand, released Ultimate Dump God with Tha God Fahim back in May.

Read More: Nicholas Craven On "Penalty Of Leadership" With Boldy James, Mike Shabb & Upcoming "Craven Inc" Album

Boldy James & Nicholas Craven — "Late To My Own Funeral"

Tracklist:

  1. Spider Webbing Windshields
  2. Marrero
  3. Trapezoid
  4. Antonio Tuttle
  5. Cordon Bleu
  6. The Whole Shabang
  7. Genie in a Bottle
  8. Nice Try Wrong Guy
  9. Meal Prepping
  10. At&T

Read More: Nicholas Craven & Evidence Unveil "Breaking Atoms"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
boldy-james Songs Boldy James Isn't One To Be Played With On Nicholas Craven-Produced "Nice Try Wrong Guy" 1216
boldy james nicholas craven penalty of leadership Mixtapes Boldy James Raps Like A Gangster On Nicholas Craven-Produced Album "Penalty Of Leadership" 1316
tha-god-fahim-nicholas-craven-hyperbolic-time-chamber-rap-12-stream Mixtapes Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven Put In Work On 12th Edition Of "Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap" 589
god fahim chamber rap 2 Mixtapes Tha God Fahim Reunites With Nicholas Craven For Second Installment Of The "Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap" Series 662
Comments 0