One of the standout tracks on Blush, the new album from Kevin Abstract, is the collaboration "Geezer" with Dominic Fike. As it turns out, the two have now employed that song title as their duo name, and they just released their debut single as a group, "Doggy" with Truly Young and Love Spells.

Those were also frequent collaborators on Blush, and that chemistry certainly shines through on this new song. It's a peppy and sweet alt-rock and pop cut with a lot of instrumental embellishments, such as bass walk-downs, subtle guitar licks, breezy background synths, and a simple but engaging percussive pattern.

Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike, on the other hand, show off a lot of charisma with their half-rapped verses, keeping a keen sense of character amid a tale of a broken romance. It's a nice contrast with the summery vibe of "Doggy," especially as catchy vocal melodies trash a former partner's dog's name.

Elsewhere, Kevin Abstract's collaborations caused surprise for other reasons. A former BROCKHAMPTON member came into the picture again, as Kevin's Ameer Vann link-ups are all over Blush. All in all, this new album cycle shows off a lot of overlap and artistic collaboration, which fans seem quite satisfied with.

As for what Geezer will do next, who knows? They already have multiple collabs on Blush, and we can expect many more tracks to come out of all these sessions. We will see what the Hole Earth guest brings to the table next, whether that's with Dominic Fike, solo, or with other peers.

Geezer (Kevin Abstract & Dominic Fike) – "Doggy"

Quotable Lyrics

I need to be judged, don't need to be loved,

You waking me up, I jump off the ramp,

You answer my call, keep-keeping me slumped,

I need something for it