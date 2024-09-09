Toro Y Moi Teams Up With Don Toliver, Kevin Abstract, & More For His New Album, "Hole Earth"

Toro Y Moi has teamed up with several artists for his new album, Hole Earth, including Kevin Abstract , Kenny Mason, and more. He dropped the project on Friday, marking his eighth studio album and first since 2022's Mahal. In a press release for the drop, he wrote: “Humans are tapping into this more tribal, earthier aesthetic. With the album title alone, that’s something I wanted to spark as a conversation. We can be off the grid, and also be on the internet, and try out all of these different lifestyles at the same time.”

One of the most note-worthy collaborations on the project comes with the eighth track, "Madonna," on which Don Toliver makes an appearance. Toro Y Moi explained how that came together during an interview with Junkee ahead of the project's release. "I got to hop on his record, and especially through Cactus Jack and that whole relationship, I felt like I wanted to just continue supporting them and trying to figure out new sounds," he explained. "Don was one of the first sessions for this record, he came by my studio here in Berkeley and knocked out those two songs over the course of a couple days. It’s one of those collaborations that just took three or four years for music to finally come out of it but that's the kind of relationship you want. I don't know if it was us being synced through the recording process, but our records coming out in the same year is an example of how it's beneficial to take your time with collaborations. It doesn't have to always be like, get it out ASAP." Be on the lookout for further updates on Toro Y Moi on HotNewHipHop.