Toro y Moi & Kenny Beats Import Japan-Exclusive Track "Daria" From "Hole Erth" Album To U.S. Streaming Market

Alternative and R&B singer Toro y Moi is dropping by for a special reason this weekend. Last September, the South Carolina native left off his eighth studio album Hole Erth with features from Don Toliver (x2), Kenny Mason, Kevin Abstract and more. Unfortunately, the tape didn't get receive the most favorable feedback from critics. On it, Toro y Moi explored some more hip-hop elements, particularly the mellowed-out subgenre of emo rap. It's a reason why a decent number of listeners couldn't get onboard with the sonic vision. However, the veteran songwriter and producer might have redeemed himself a little with a new song. Enter "Daria," an exclusive recording that not many fans got access to.
If you remember, Toro y Moi put out a second version of Hole Erth on the same day of the initial album. It was titled the Japan Edition, and it was only available to those in Japan. While there, Toro recorded some B-sides and included just one of them onto this unique edition. It's called "Daria," a relationship cut that finds "Chaz Bear" in love with someone who feels can change his fortunes for the better. it's got a nice guitar riff laced in the instrumental, and it will take fans back to earlier Toro. Kenny Beats is the producer behind this one and apparently a few others. "Last summer we made some beats with Kenny. Our track “daria”, originally released as a ‘hole erth’ b-side exclusively in japan, is out everywhere now," he wrote on IG. Maybe with more time we will be rewarded to more quality like "Daria."
Toro y Moi & Kenny Beats "Daria"
Quotable Lyrics:
I mean I'm down with just you and me
I mean I'm down with whatever you call me
Through my lens, I'm such a f*cking sin
My body's locked in, I wanna be the gift
Something to be real
It's kinda like a spin