Celebrating Queer Black Voices In Hip Hop

Throughout Hip Hop’s history, the voices of queer Black rappers have been influential and revolutionary, yet often overlooked. From the underground scene to the mainstream spotlight, these trailblazers have challenged the genre's norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.

As we celebrate Black History Month, it is imperative to shine a spotlight on these iconic individuals. Altogether, queer rappers have inspired change and championed authenticity in an industry that has often marginalized their voices. Without a doubt, their undeniable contributions to the evolution of Hip Hop have paved the way for future generations.

Big Freedia

In Hip Hop, few artists have broken barriers and defied stereotypes quite like Big Freedia. While being one of the rappers who pioneered Bounce, he also became a trailblazer for queer representation in Hip Hop. From New Orleans’s underground clubs to international stages, Big Freedia’s journey embodies resilience, defiance, and unwavering authenticity. Over the years, in multiple interviews, Big Freedia has expressed that he does not have a preference for any particular pronoun. While Freedia identifies as a “Straight-UP gay man,” he has also said, “Whatever makes my fans comfortable—to be able to call me ‘he’ or ‘she,’—I’ll allow.” The rapper is an icon and has worked with other musical giants like Beyoncé and Drake, among others.

Longtime fans of Frank Ocean will always remember the open letter he posted on Tumblr on July 4, 2012. In the letter, Ocean wrote about his unrequited love for another young man when he was 19 years old. Vulnerable and bittersweet, he referred to the unnamed man as his first true love and thanked him for his influence. Since then, Ocean has been regarded as a queer icon and one of the few rappers around who identify as queer. From his time as a member of Odd Future to his astounding solo career, he has made groundbreaking music. Despite a compact discography, his enduring influence on the music scene is apparent.

Popularly known as a founding member of Brockhampton, Kevin Abstract is a genre-defying artist. The rapper came out as gay in an interview with MTV in 2014. Since then, he has used his music to fearlessly challenge conventions and redefine the narrative of queer representation in Hip Hop. Kevin Abstract has become a guiding light for a new generation of queer rappers. He joins other openly queer Hip Hop stars to pave the way for greater diversity and inclusivity in the genre.

Young M.A

Young M.A is one of the rappers challenging stereotypes and rewriting the narrative of queer representation in Hip Hop. Throughout Young M.A’s career, the rapper has been open about her attraction to women. In 2017, she shared with The Guardian that she used to deny her attraction to women when she was younger. However, when she turned 18, she came out as gay to her family and has lived openly and proudly ever since. Furthermore, she said, “Once I became myself, the music was a wrap. Music is my expression… This is where I’m going to speak about my sexuality. I’ve held it in for so long, now I can express it.” Despite her sole attraction to women, the rapper prefers not to put labels on herself.

Isaiah Rashad

In early 2022, Isaiah Rashad was outed when explicit tapes of him with other men were leaked on the internet. Obviously, that’s not the way anyone would want to share that part of themselves with the world. The leaked tapes sparked discussions online, and there were many negative comments. However, Rashad did not let them belittle or wear him down. During his electrifying performance at Coachella 2022, the rapper acknowledged the tapes. Focusing on the positives, he thanked fans who had supported him through the ordeal, saying their messages had kept him alive. Subsequently, in an interview with Joe Budden in May 2022, Rashad shared that he identifies as sexually fluid. He has continued to release fire music since then.

One of the most popular queer rappers ever, Lil Nas X is a visionary artist. Since he broke into the scene with “Old Town Road” in 2019, his ascent has been inspiring, to say the least. While occupying the peak position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019, the rapper came out as gay. With his infectious records, bold fashion choices, and unapologetic embrace of his identity, Lil Nas X has captivated audiences worldwide. However, he has expressed displeasure with the Hip Hop community’s treatment of him. Undeniably, he is among the biggest stars in the music industry right now. His artistry is so boldly queer, and he will always be remembered for it.

Queen Latifah

It goes without saying that Queen Latifah is a living legend in Hip Hop. Throughout her illustrious career, there were numerous speculations about her sexuality. However, she didn’t address them for a while as she refused to be pressured into sharing details of her private life. In 2008, Queen Latifah told the New York Times that she didn’t care what people thought about her sexuality. Subsequently, during her acceptance at the BET Awards ceremony in 2021, the rapper officially came out. She publicly acknowledged her partner, Eboni Nichols, and ended her speech, wishing the audience a happy Pride.

