glue
- RandomTessica Brown Has Gorilla Glue Removal Surgery: Watch"Gorilla Glue Lady" Tessica Brown can finally run her fingers through her hair again.By Alex Zidel
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Shouts Out Chance The Rapper For Raising Awareness"Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown thanks Chance The Rapper for bringing awareness to her situation.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSnoop Dogg Tells Ari Lennox: "Grow Your Own Hair"Snoop Dogg commented on a clip of Ari Lennox struggling to glue her lace front wig onto her scalp, telling her, "grow your own hair."By Lynn S.