Toosi Explains Himself After Revealing Shaq DMed His Girl

Shaquille O'Neal caused a stir on social media when he flaunted his considerably younger girlfriend. Rapper Toosii harbors some animosity for the NBA star. Recent photos of Shaq and his 21-year-old girlfriend enjoying a ton of fun in Spain may have set Toosii off and reminded him of a run-in with the NBA Hall of Famer. He accused Shaq of making advances against his girlfriend Samaria Davis around eighteen months prior, sending her a direct message asking, "Can I have that baby?" he has now clarified the situation.

Toosii had already uploaded evidence of the interaction, which he obviously thought was inappropriate and disrespectful to him. A few months after Toosii and Samaria's baby Ezrah was born, in November 2022, the DM was sent. He did not feel Shaq's response to a photo of the mother and child. Now he is backtracking, saying he misunderstood the DM and took it out of context. He is still confused by the situation, judging from his response.

Read More: Shaq Blasts Shannon Sharpe Over Response To His MVP Comments

Toosi Goes Into Detail About Shaq Dming His Girl

Now Toosi says he posted the DM because he thought Shaq was talking about his child. He implied it was Shaq trying to holler at his girl but now says that was never the case. He clarified that he posted it because he thought it was weird that Shahq mentioned his child. Toosi sasy men are going to DM your girl, so he isn’t tripping over Shaq trying to get with her. He then weirdly says he doesn't want Shaq to get with her because he is a giant man, and his girl is very tiny. He may have got some pushback and tried to save face. His entire clarification is pretty confusing, as he clearly thought Shaq was after his woman.

Shaq's previous relationships have been on the news this week. His ex-girlfriend, Moneice Slaughter, detailed the big man's cheating habits, revealing he cheated on her with Rocsi Diaz and Hoopz. His ex-wife Shaunie Henderson revealed in her book that she doesn’t know if she truly loved her ex-husband, who also allegedly cheated on her multiple times. Overall, Shaq is a ladies’ man, and it wouldn't be surprising if his DM to Toosi’s girl was him breaking the ice.

Read More: Toosii Puts Shaq On Blast For Wild DM To His Baby Mama

[via]