Shaq Responds After His Ex-Wife Says She Doesnt Know If She Ever Loved Him

In her new book, Shaunie Henderson revealed that she was never really sure if she loved her ex-husband Shaquille O'Neal unconditionally. Henderson wrote about her relationship with the basketball star in her book Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms. Shaunie married her current spouse in 2022 and adopted his last name. Henderson and O'Neal had four children together and were married from 2002 until 2011, but according to Henderson's book, she preferred the lifestyle the marriage offered above the guy she married.

Henderson and Shaq got together in 1999, and they were married in 2002. In 2007, O'Neal filed for divorce, but they quickly got back together. In 2009, they refiled for divorce, and it was granted in 2011. Since then, she has remarried. Furthermore, In May 2022, she will wed pastor Keion Henderson. Shaq has had numerous partners since he got divorced and is currently part of Inside the NBA on TNT. Now, Shaq has responded to his ex-wife’s question of loving him on Instagram.

Read More: Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot At Ice Spice: “So Damn Fine”

Shaq Responds To His Ex Wife Shaunie Henderson

Henderson wrote about Shaq, "Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with." She continued, "I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while." Shaq responded to the quote on Instagram with a sad post saying, “I understand…I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best….”

Shaq was known for his infidelity while the pair were married. Shaq has previously apologized for his adultery throughout their marriage, and Henderson reportedly defended him somehow in her new book. Overall, Shaunie Henderson is just reflecting on a significant part of her life in her new book. Shaq is also dealing with his past, and it's probably a lot for the big fella. All in all, the post on Instagram is kind of sad to see.

Read More: Shaquille O’Neal Disses Kanye West With Fiery Post & Delete

[via]