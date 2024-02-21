Shaq Reveals Lonely Life While Telling Jason Kelce To Enjoy Retirement

Shaq painted a sobering picture of his post-retirement life while interviewing Jason Kelce on The Big Podcast. "Enjoy your family, brother. I lost my family and I didn't have anybody. You got the ring. [I] lost my whole family. I'm in a 100,000-square-foot house all by myself," Shaq lamented. While sad to hear from the Hall of Famer. he might be trapped in a prison of his own making. In a previous episode of the podcast, Shaq advocated against men sharing their feelings with women. "Whenever something goes down, they throw it back in your face," Shaq reasoned when asked why he doesn't open up to his partners. Shaq is divorced and has since struggled to hold down a relationship long-term. In the past, the Hall of Famer has admitted to "making mistakes" and being "greedy" in his first marriage. However, the sharing of feelings doesn't appear to be a mistake Shaq thinks he's made.

Meanwhile, one relationship that is working out for Shaq is the more familial one he has with LSU star Angel Reese. Reese called him a "father figure" during a wide-ranging interview that she and other members of LSU did with USA Today. "There’s really strong parallels in their personalities. They love people. They welcome the spotlight that comes with stardom, they both have a great love for this school and an enthusiasm for life," said Bob Starkey, an LSU assistant coach. During his long tenure in Baton Rouge, Starkey has coached both LSU legends.

Me'Arah O'Neal, Daughter Of Shaq, Commits To Florida

However, while Shaq may live a lonely life, members of his immediate family are thriving. Me'Arah O'Neal, Shaq's youngest child, signed a national letter of intent with the Florida Gators back in November. In a ceremony at her stepfather's church in Texas, O'Neal chose Florida over seven other schools, including her father's alma mater, LSU. "I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged. And that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida. I felt like I connected with Coach Kelly more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me. She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me," O'Neal said.

The #33 recruit in the 2024 class, O'Neal joins a promising Gators class that also includes #16 recruit Alivia McGill, the highest-ranked recruit Florida has ever landed in women's basketball. Furthermore, O'Neal said that the choice to sign with the Gators was hers alone. "My family was just there to support me. I was pressuring myself to make a decision, but I learned I had to be patient. And I did make this decision on my own," she said. The Gators have struggled this season. At the time of writing, they have a 13-11 record but are just 4-8 in SEC play.

