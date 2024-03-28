Orlando Brown Claims Jay-Z And Shaq Have "Good P*ssy" In Latest Outlandish Rant

Orlando Brown is someone who has been known to say some truly outlandish things over the years. The child actor has been through some troubled times, and it has forced fans to call his mental health into question. However, he continues to speak freely in the media, especially as so many podcasts continue to have him on. One platform that has continuously had on controversial guests is none other than No Jumper. Adam22 is always looking to raise the profile of his show, and viral moments have consistently been his number one strategy.

Recently, Orlando Brown was on No Jumper, where he had an in-depth discussion with Adam. However, it was yet another Brown interview that devolved into some wild talking points. In the video clip down below, Brown makes some outlandish claims about big-name celebrities in both sports and music. Firstly, he claims that he has been with Jay-Z in a sexual manner. He subsequently says the exact same thing about Shaq. On both occasions, he gets extremely graphic, and fans are absolutely convinced that everything he is saying here is fabricated.

Orlando Brown Needs Help

In the comments section over at Hollywood Unlocked, many expressed sympathy for Brown. Some even noted that Disney stars need their own Quiet On Set documentary. "We need another “Quiet on the set” documentary but the Disney version. Coz he’s another bugged out child star. Smh," one person wrote. "Stop giving him a platform and get him some help," said another. Needless to say, many believe its about time Brown stops getting invited to these shows. Given what he's been spewing, that is probably for the best.

