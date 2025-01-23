Jace! Slams Toosii For Claiming He Slept With His Girl & Alleges She Was Underage During PlaqueBoyMax Diss War

Recently, Toosii and Jace! went head to head in one of PlaqueBoyMax's "diss wars." At one point, the battle took an unexpected and serious turn when in one of Toosii's diss tracks, he alleged that he slept with Jace's girl. After the song played, the judges seemed impressed, but Jace quickly intervened to set the record straight.

"In 2020, my b*tch was too young for you to f*ck with. So you're really just giving yourself away," he alleged. "Why would you lie about some sh*t like that? That sh*t's so weird, and n***as don't obviously know that. You're saying you f*cked my b*tch in 2020, she was too young for you, so why is you saying that? You're doing your research? Do more research [...] You n***as is pedophiles, like you a pedophilic a** n***a, n***a. I'mma kill you, for real. When I see you in person, I'mma kill you."

Jace! Goes Off On Toosii For Claiming He Slept With His Girl

Jace proceeded to follow up on X after the stream, making it clear that he took some of Toosii's disses to heart. "GGs I took a well deserved L. The only thing imma say is karma don’t sleep. For you to speak and lie on my family & wife and be fueled off it is devilish. I do this for the love of the game. For the fairness. I coulda capped like you. And coulda said more," he wrote.