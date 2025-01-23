Jace! Slams Toosii For Claiming He Slept With His Girl & Alleges She Was Underage During PlaqueBoyMax Diss War

BY Caroline Fisher 8.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 5: Toosii performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Jace! and Toosii's diss war took an unexpected turn.

Recently, Toosii and Jace! went head to head in one of PlaqueBoyMax's "diss wars." At one point, the battle took an unexpected and serious turn when in one of Toosii's diss tracks, he alleged that he slept with Jace's girl. After the song played, the judges seemed impressed, but Jace quickly intervened to set the record straight.

"In 2020, my b*tch was too young for you to f*ck with. So you're really just giving yourself away," he alleged. "Why would you lie about some sh*t like that? That sh*t's so weird, and n***as don't obviously know that. You're saying you f*cked my b*tch in 2020, she was too young for you, so why is you saying that? You're doing your research? Do more research [...] You n***as is pedophiles, like you a pedophilic a** n***a, n***a. I'mma kill you, for real. When I see you in person, I'mma kill you."

Read More: Toosii’s BM Samaria Appears To Confirm Breakup In Hilarious Response To Troll

Jace! Goes Off On Toosii For Claiming He Slept With His Girl

Jace proceeded to follow up on X after the stream, making it clear that he took some of Toosii's disses to heart. "GGs I took a well deserved L. The only thing imma say is karma don’t sleep. For you to speak and lie on my family & wife and be fueled off it is devilish. I do this for the love of the game. For the fairness. I coulda capped like you. And coulda said more," he wrote.

"You spoke and lied about things that people don’t take very lightly. And it shows what type of man you is. You coulda kept it prestine and fair. Yet you have some guys gather up and ghostwrite you the most pathetic ugly choice of words when it come to someone family," he continued. "No man should ever want to play the game like dat. You either in this sh*t legit, or you in this sh*t to capitalize off a gimmick. I rest my case. But once more. Karma don’t sleep. And my family will have the last laugh."

Read More: Asian Doll Goes Off On Toosii After His Viral Rant About Rappers' Girlfriends Becoming Famous

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Music Jace! Lost Respect For PlaqueBoyMax After Toosii War 580
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Antics Toosii Calls Out Trippie Redd & Exposes His Popp Hunna Comments 32.3K
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Relationships Toosii’s BM Samaria Appears To Confirm Breakup In Hilarious Response To Troll 1050
TwitchCon 2024 San Diego Music PlaqueBoyMax Calls Out DJ Akademiks & Tory Lanez Affiliate For Inappropriate Comments To 15-Year-Old 5.0K