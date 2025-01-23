Jace! Slams Toosii For Claiming He Slept With His Girl & Alleges She Was Underage During PlaqueBoyMax Diss War

Recently, Toosii and Jace! went head to head in one of PlaqueBoyMax's "diss wars." At one point, the battle took an unexpected and serious turn when in one of Toosii's diss tracks, he alleged that he slept with Jace's girl. After the song played, the judges seemed impressed, but Jace quickly intervened to set the record straight.
"In 2020, my b*tch was too young for you to f*ck with. So you're really just giving yourself away," he alleged. "Why would you lie about some sh*t like that? That sh*t's so weird, and n***as don't obviously know that. You're saying you f*cked my b*tch in 2020, she was too young for you, so why is you saying that? You're doing your research? Do more research [...] You n***as is pedophiles, like you a pedophilic a** n***a, n***a. I'mma kill you, for real. When I see you in person, I'mma kill you."
Jace! Goes Off On Toosii For Claiming He Slept With His Girl
Jace proceeded to follow up on X after the stream, making it clear that he took some of Toosii's disses to heart. "GGs I took a well deserved L. The only thing imma say is karma don’t sleep. For you to speak and lie on my family & wife and be fueled off it is devilish. I do this for the love of the game. For the fairness. I coulda capped like you. And coulda said more," he wrote.
"You spoke and lied about things that people don’t take very lightly. And it shows what type of man you is. You coulda kept it prestine and fair. Yet you have some guys gather up and ghostwrite you the most pathetic ugly choice of words when it come to someone family," he continued. "No man should ever want to play the game like dat. You either in this sh*t legit, or you in this sh*t to capitalize off a gimmick. I rest my case. But once more. Karma don’t sleep. And my family will have the last laugh."
