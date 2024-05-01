Toosii Hits Tory Lanez With Immense Praise, Sparks Fan Debate

Toosii labeled Tory Lanez one of the "most talented" artists of his time in a post on Twitter, Tuesday, prompting plenty of debate from fans. "Love or hate him Tory Lanez one of the most talented artist of this generation," Toosii argued. Lanez has been a controversial figure since Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her in the foot back in 2020.

"Tweet a picture of a table if you held at gunpoint rn," one user responded to the take. Another remarked: "You still got time to delete this." Others came to Lanez's defense. "He is the MOST talented male artist of our generation‼️ There isn’t anybody else like him," one user wrote while also calling for his freedom.

Toosii Performs On Rod Wave's "Nostalgia Tour"

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 12: Toosii performs during the Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour at Smoothie King Center on December 12, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

After Megan accused Lanes of shooting her, a court case ensued and a jury found him guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence. Toosii isn't the only artist to speak on his talents as of late. While providing an update on his current legal status, Maino recently called him one of the best of his generation as well. “When he comes back out, he gon’ probably put another… he gon’ go crazy when he comes out. I already know,” he said during an interview with Action Entertainment. “You already know how Tory is. He gon’ go crazy with the music.” When someone off camera praised Lanez, Mario added: “He’s one of the greatest writers of our generation, as far as urban music… He’s a great storyteller. Tory is incredible. He’s fire.”

Toosii Speaks On Tory Lanez

