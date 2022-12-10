Asian Doll found herself in hot water earlier this week when the rapper was accused of ghosting a fashion designer after asking her to create a pricey gown. Appearing to respond on social media, the Let’s Do A Drill rapper later tweeted “believe what you want.”

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, Calia Abdul accused Asian of ghosting her after she asked her to create a birthday dress. The Dallas native brought in her 26th birthday this past Wednesday.

Sharing receipts, the dress designer posted a screenshot of the DMs they allegedly exchanged.

“Wow. This is so heartbreaking. @asiandabrat had me spend hundreds of dollars to create her birthday dress just to ghost me A DAY BEFORE HER BIRTHDAY,” she penned in the post. “Not only that, @asiandabrat also sent my design to be recreated and copied by someone else last minute. As a small business this is a huge loss ‼️”

Abdul then added that she spent money on the dress she couldn’t afford to lose, also revealing that she “spent sleepless nights” working on the design in order to deliver on the diamond-encrusted gown.

Asian took to her Twitter early Friday morning to seemingly address the ghosting allegation. “I’m so tied of explaining myself on the internet to b****es… I rather not say nun no more believe what you want idgaf,” she tweeted to her 1.5 million followers.

I’m so tied of explaining myself on the internet to bitches… I rather not say nun no more believe what you want idgaf — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) December 9, 2022

Clearly irritated, she followed up with another tweet, stating, “Yesterday I let y’all talk today ima tell all you b****es to SUCK MY D**K one by one… let’s play.”

Yesterday I let y’all talk today ima tell all you bitches to SUCK MY DICK one by one… let’s play — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) December 9, 2022

After a Twitter user clapped back at the “Nunnadet Sh*t” for not being able to “afford to pay an IG stylist,” Asian decided to directly acknowledge the backlash.

Her dress was $1500 his dress was 2k bitch who couldn’t afford what ? Your rent not even 2k bitch mind yo business https://t.co/GB5IztIFlv — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) December 9, 2022

Appearing to address Abdul’s claims that she went with another designer instead, she tweeted back, “Her dress was $1500 his dress was 2k b***h who couldn’t afford what ? Your rent not even 2k b***h mind yo business.”

Abdul went on to add more clarity to the story on Friday. In another Instagram post, she claimed “it’s impossible to say she didn’t know I was creating the dress.”

Posting another screenshot of Asian asking her to come to Miami, Abdul continued, “I stated over and over again that I spent money and time on the project. If I would have been told not to create it I wouldn’t have. Even after the indecisiveness I was told to stick to it, so I did.”

What are your thoughts on Asian allegedly ghosting the dress designer after collaborating on the gown? Sound off with your opinion in the comments below.