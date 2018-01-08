record label drama
- Pop CultureDruski Invites Meek Mill To Coulda Been Records In Response To Label ComplaintsDruski trolls Meek Mill after the "Expensive Pain" rapper exposed his label for shady business practices.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentCollision Course: How Musical Independence Has Ignited A Streaming WarThe successes and failures of platforms like Spotify and United Masters could redefine the trajectory of the entire music industry. By Luke Hinz
- MusicKanye West Sued By EMI After Trying To Get Out Of His DealTechnicalities would point to EMI actually being correct.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNav Says If Lil Uzi Vert Is Quitting Music, He Is TooIf Uzi is out, so is Nav.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid & Famous Dex End Rich Forever Drama With VVS Watch GiftDexter is gonna have some very shiny wrists because of his Rich Forever boss.By Alex Zidel
- MusicComethazine Trashes His Label & Announces Intention To Start His Own"Bawskee Record$ coming soon b-tch!"By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid's "R.I.P Rich The Kid" Post Has Fans Wondering What's HappeningThe rapper wiped his entire Instagram page and kept one cryptic post.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "The College Dropout" Removed From Apple Music & YouTubeIs this a good enough reason to switch to Spotify?By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardo Trashes His Label: "Don't Sign To Def Jam Records"Producer Cardo is the latest to have beef with his label.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYFN Lucci: "I Hate This Label Sh-t"YFN Lucci is the latest to sound off on his thoughts towards record labels.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRaury Leaves Columbia Records: "I Would Rather Die Than Be Controlled"Raury breaks down his decision to leave Columbia Records.By Mitch Findlay