Lil Wayne Apologizes After Skipping Out On Maine Show

Lil Wayne's 20+ Years of Carter Classics North American tour was supposed to kick off on Tuesday, June 30, in Bangor, Maine, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. 2 Chainz opened the show and delivered his scheduled performance. However, Wayne never made it to the stage.

Fans waited until 11 PM, only to be told that Wayne was not going to perform. No explanation was given, and as you can imagine, the fans were upset. However, according to Billboard, Wayne has since apologized on his Instagram story. While he did not explain his absence, he did offer a rescheduled date, and instructions for fans with tickets.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry,” Wayne said. “The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders. I ain’t s–t without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

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Lil Wayne Disappoints Fans

Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Lil Wayne at bat as he participates in Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrity softball game prior to the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the apology, many fans are still upset with how this all played out. After all, some attendees drove a long way to see the legendary MC in action.

“I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz and it was the most terrible experience. We drove over six hours to be here,” Rita Sack, a fan from Nova Scotia told WABI. “Never mind the money. It’s like, moments in life and that was going to be a moment. [My friend] left her six-month baby for the first time. Like, it’s people’s time. Just don’t waste people’s time. We paid for Lil Wayne. Like, the least you can do is come out for a minute, apologize, you know? Like, just take the moment and be like, hey guys, sorry, not feeling it, feeling a little sick.”

The next show of Wayne's tour is tonight in Saratoga Springs, New York. Once again, 2 Chainz will be the opener.