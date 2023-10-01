Charli Baltimore Claims Lance “Un” Rivera Told Her Jay-Z Stabbed Him

The tale is a legend in late ’90s and early 2000s hip-hop culture, and Charli wonders why there are so many conflicting accounts about it.

Charli Baltimore has been dishing out a lot of tea these days, some of it relating to multi-hyphenate entertainer Lance "Un" Rivera. Moreover, her most recent tale on VladTV concerns the infamous story of when Jay-Z stabbed him at Q-Tip's album release party in Times Square back in December 2, 1999. Furthermore, Hov pled guilty to second-degree assault for the incident, which allegedly stemmed from his album Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter getting bootlegged before its December 28 release date. He received three years of probation, but it's clear that the case didn't stop there.

Back to Charli Baltimore's account, she recalled to DJ Vlad how she was signed to Un at the time, but denied dating rumors. Apparently, the rapper showed up to the party as everyone started to leave following the stabbing, including Jay-Z himself. That's when she found Rivera on the ground, who told her: "Jay stabbed me," according to her. Since then, though, Lance denied that Hov was the one to attack him, contradicting his own guilty plea and the Philly native's own account. As such, she expressed confusion at how much the story has changed, and as to why Un took his sweet time in clarifying it.

Charli Baltimore Shares Her Side Of The Jay-Z & Lance "Un" Rivera Stabbing Story

However, that's not all that the 49-year-old alleged concerning Lance "Un" Rivera. She also claimed that he and Epic Records tried to heavily interfere with her career's direction. "I feel like, I don't think that they knew what to do with me as an artist," Charli Baltimore began. "Everyone seemed to have their own vision of what I should be. And, by me not really knowing anything at that point about the music business, I'm being pulled in one hundred different directions as to what my image should be. I feel like my image is what I was when I got signed. I had red hair. It wasn't like they sat me down and transformed me or did a makeover. This is how I walked in. Why do we have to change me into some version of myself that I'm not?

"And I don't know if it was all Un or it was all Un and Sony," she continued. "But obviously, most of my 'how I should be conforming' conversations came from Un," the Murder Inc. affiliate detailed, calling him "very controlling." "I think, in his mind, he wanted me to be like a pop rapper. Like a rap version of Britney Spears or something, which I'm not." For more news and updates on Charli Baltimore, Lance "Un" Rivera, and Jay-Z, keep checking in with HNHH.

