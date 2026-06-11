Cam'ron Doesn't Think Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Was Impressive

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron (left) and Mase sit court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Cam believes Drake could take this opportunity to further his beef with Hov.

Everybody’s had their thoughts on Jay-Z’s freestyle at the Roots Picnic. Some have loved it; others hated it. But the reality is that, for JAY’s first headlining concert in the U.S. in over five years, he addressed anybody who has called him out of his name, whether Drake, Nicki Minaj, or Dame Dash.

Unfortunately, the slick jabs didn’t win over everyone. Cam’ron recently explained how he wasn’t a big fan of Hov’s freestyle at the Roots Picnic. “For him to even do that, he’s wild competitive, because people always think of and look at Jay-Z like, yo, your words can’t reach God. I’m too high in the sky to hear what n***as is saying. Must’ve came down ‘cause you paying attention to what n***as is saying,” he said. “But Drake is competitive, too. He’s a competitive n****a. By that freestyle not hitting the way his freestyles usually hit, this is an opportunity if Drake wants to take an opportunity and step up and be like, ‘Yo, that ain’t it, homeboy.’”

Cam'ron explained how Drake’s accomplishments on the charts ultimately hold some value, especially since Jay used to once brag about his Billboard placements. “They was showing when Jay-Z was winning awards and he was saying, ‘Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t.’... Now that Drake is killing him in the numbers, n***as is like, ‘Why don’t numbers count now? They counted when Jay was winning.’ This is a post that someone had put up.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Jay-Z Announces Two New Shows

Next month, Jay-Z will be performing in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium for three nights in a row, so it seems like we might get more bars from him then, too. Most recently, he announced two other shows, one in Paris and another in Los Angeles later this year.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Jay Z Diss Targets Dont Care About Freestyle Music DJ Akademiks Claims Jay-Z's Diss Targets Don't Care About His Freestyle
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Dame Dash Jay Z Corny Bragging Stabbing Lance Un Rivera Music Dame Dash Calls Jay-Z Corny For Bragging About Stabbing Lance "Un" Rivera
LeBron James Jay Z Roots Picnic Set Drake Disses Pop Culture LeBron James Praises Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Set Amid Drake Disses
Comments 0