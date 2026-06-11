Cam'ron Doesn't Think Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Was Impressive

Everybody’s had their thoughts on Jay-Z’s freestyle at the Roots Picnic. Some have loved it; others hated it. But the reality is that, for JAY’s first headlining concert in the U.S. in over five years, he addressed anybody who has called him out of his name, whether Drake, Nicki Minaj, or Dame Dash.

Unfortunately, the slick jabs didn’t win over everyone. Cam’ron recently explained how he wasn’t a big fan of Hov’s freestyle at the Roots Picnic. “For him to even do that, he’s wild competitive, because people always think of and look at Jay-Z like, yo, your words can’t reach God. I’m too high in the sky to hear what n***as is saying. Must’ve came down ‘cause you paying attention to what n***as is saying,” he said. “But Drake is competitive, too. He’s a competitive n****a. By that freestyle not hitting the way his freestyles usually hit, this is an opportunity if Drake wants to take an opportunity and step up and be like, ‘Yo, that ain’t it, homeboy.’”

Cam'ron explained how Drake’s accomplishments on the charts ultimately hold some value, especially since Jay used to once brag about his Billboard placements. “They was showing when Jay-Z was winning awards and he was saying, ‘Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t.’... Now that Drake is killing him in the numbers, n***as is like, ‘Why don’t numbers count now? They counted when Jay was winning.’ This is a post that someone had put up.

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