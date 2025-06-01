Kanye West Admits He Dreams Of Apologizing To Jay-Z

BET Awards 2012 - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: (L-R) Kanye West and Jay-Z attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Kanye West and Jay-Z have had a tumultuous relationship over the last decade, but their feud has heated up in recent months.

Kanye West says he keeps having dreams in which he's apologizing to Jay-Z for his recent controversial remarks about him. "All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay Z," West wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. The admission comes after he questioned the mental capacity of Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids, Rumi and Sir, earlier this year.

At the time, he wrote on X: “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”

Afterward, West tried his hand at apologizing, but the serious tone didn't last long. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote in a later post. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.” Before long, he added: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy? I mean like at least a couple times.”

Why Are Kanye West & Jay-Z Beefing?

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, West eventually clarified his issue with his former collaborator. He explained: “JAY-Z, Beyoncé, you ain’t help me when I was having problems with my kids. You could have used your influence. No, your influence is for politics. Your influence is how you could use a n***a you never wanted to sign anyway that Dame signed. You ain’t show up to my first wedding. You ain’t my family. I never had family out here.”

“Everybody knows what I’m saying is true related to that photo that I put up with my youngest daughter, but everything is like, ‘But you offended JAY-Z.’ F*ck him! How much money you think JAY-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it?” he continued. “God hurts too. It hurt me that I had to hurt Jay.”

Jay-Z isn't the only former collaborator of Kanye West that he posted about on Saturday. Following the release of Clipse's new song, “Ace Trumpets," Ye admitted he misses his friendship with Pusha T.

