Kanye West Admits He Dreams Of Apologizing To Jay-Z

Kanye West says he keeps having dreams in which he's apologizing to Jay-Z for his recent controversial remarks about him. "All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay Z," West wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. The admission comes after he questioned the mental capacity of Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids, Rumi and Sir, earlier this year.

At the time, he wrote on X: “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”

Afterward, West tried his hand at apologizing, but the serious tone didn't last long. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote in a later post. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.” Before long, he added: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy? I mean like at least a couple times.”

Why Are Kanye West & Jay-Z Beefing?

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, West eventually clarified his issue with his former collaborator. He explained: “JAY-Z, Beyoncé, you ain’t help me when I was having problems with my kids. You could have used your influence. No, your influence is for politics. Your influence is how you could use a n***a you never wanted to sign anyway that Dame signed. You ain’t show up to my first wedding. You ain’t my family. I never had family out here.”

“Everybody knows what I’m saying is true related to that photo that I put up with my youngest daughter, but everything is like, ‘But you offended JAY-Z.’ F*ck him! How much money you think JAY-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it?” he continued. “God hurts too. It hurt me that I had to hurt Jay.”