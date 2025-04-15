Summer Walker Pleads With Rico Recklezz To Stop Going After Kanye West

Summer Walker refused to let Rico Recklezz weigh in on Kanye West's ongoing feud with Jay-Z and Beyonce while the two were livestreaming together. In a viral clip from their discussion, Recklezz attempts to speak on Kanye's antics, but Walker keeps trying to push the conversation forward. “Nah, I’ma get on Kanye, I don’t care. Somebody gotta say it!” Recklezz remarked. As he continued, Walker kept suggesting he stop pressing the issue. “Just leave it alone,” she said. “I’d be pissed if somebody talked about my kids."

When DJ Akademiks posted the Summer Walker clip on Instagram, fans had plenty to say. "The foo life about to change, she need to get as far away from him as she can," one user commented. Another agreed with Walker, writing: "Gotta listen to these woman most time man they be knowing wats good he should just got quiet."

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

Kanye West and Jay-Z's relationship has been rocky for a number of years, but its gotten much worse over the last couple of months as Ye's been posting constant offensive messages on X (formerly Twitter). In one post, he went after the couple's kids, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. He wrote: “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”